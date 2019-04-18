POCATELLO – Results from the District 4 rodeo have been posted for the first week of action as the cowboys and cowgirls get ready for the second week of action in Pocatello.
The lower arena will be packed with action tonight and again on Saturday morning as the athletes look to earn more points on their way to the Idaho State Finals Rodeo in June.
The rodeo will move to American Falls for the next two weeks, again with action on Friday night and Saturday morning both weekends.
Action on April 12 saw the following results:
BAREBACK RIDING
1. Rawley Johnson 66
2. Jaspur Brower 40
3. Zach Porath 31
BARREL RACING
1. Isabel Hyde 16.425
2. Corgan Carson 16.494
3. Madison Woods 16.565
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1. Harley Beasley 3.03
2. Kevi Broncho 3.270
3. Jacey Nielsen 3.32
BULL RIDING
(No qualified rides)
GOAT TYING
1. Caylee Bradshaw 7.32
2. Breyer Newman 7.82
3. Laynee Gregersen 8.28
POLE BENDING
1. Kamri Copeland 20.810
2. Laynee Gregersen 21.957
3. McKinsey Torres 22.020
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
(No qualified rides)
STEER WRESTLING
1. Gage Gregersen 6.740
(no other times)
TEAM ROPING
1. Cooper Duffin 7.270
Chance Moldenhauer
2. Zane Fox 12.80
Kevi Broncho
3. Harley Beasley 13.860
Braden Koyle
TIE DOWN ROPING
1. Cooper Duffin 9.01
2. Dillon Christensen 10.320
3. Hunter Roche 12.400
Saturday morning results
BAREBACK RIDING
1. Dawson Davis 52
2. Tristan Smith 50
3. Jaspur Brower 37
BARREL RACING
1. Emelie Anderson 16.335
2. Isabel Hyde 16.544
3. Andria Hutchens 16.549
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1. Jacey Nielsen 3.11
2. Breyer Newman 3.180
3. Sanora Thomas 3.240
BULL RIDING
1. Riley Barber 52
(No other qualified rides)
GOAT TYING
1. Caylee Bradshaw 7.33
2. Breyer Newman 7.630
3. Laynee Gregersen 9.980
POLE BENDING
1. Laynee Gregersen 21.958
2. Ashlyn Copeland 22.526
3. Madison Woods 22.568
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
(No qualified rides)
STEER WRESTLING
(No qualified times)
TEAM ROPING
1. Cooper Duffin 6.150
Chance Moldenhauer
2. Macijo Broncho 6.950
Max Hoge
3. Nick Chappell 8.560
Gage Gregersen
TIE DOWN ROPING
1. Max Hoge 9.680
2. Nick Chappell 9.910
3. Dillon Christensen 12.650
Points are awarded to the top 10 in each event during each performance in the six weekends of rodeo at Pocatello, American Falls and Blackfoot. The point are 10-9-8 and so on to the 10th place for each performance if there is a qualified ride or time in the event. The leaders in each event when the six rodeos are completed will determine the qualifiers.
The All Around Cowboy and Cowgirl standings will be posted after the second weekend’s results are posted.