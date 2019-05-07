BLACKFOOT – The threat of lightning and intermittent showers in the Blackfoot area caused cancellation of the first round of the District 6, 4A Softball Tournament games scheduled to be played on the Blackfoot High School fields Tuesday afternoon.
The first round game between Shelley and Skyline and also the game between Hillcrest and Bonneville have been rescheduled for Wednesday, with first pitch at 2 pm.
The winners of those two games will advance to play Blackfoot, the top seed in the tournament and Idaho Falls, the second seed in the tournament.
Those games will also take place on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 4 pm.
There will be a third round played on Wednesday with starting time of 6 pm.
With the week now shortened due to the weather problems on Tuesday, the tournament games will be held on Wednesday and Thursday with the possibility of games on Friday if necessary. The tournament must be completed no later than Friday because of scheduled state tournament play-in games that have been scheduled for Saturday.
If there are questions regarding times of the games, please call Blackfoot High School for further information.