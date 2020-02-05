BLACKFOOT – The action is already hot and heavy as the various girls’ basketball district tournaments have been getting underway.
On Tuesday evening, there were a pair of games in the 4A District 6 tournament, the first game featured Hillcrest and Idaho Falls. Hillcrest was the winner by a score of 44-25.
At Hillcrest, the No. 4 seeded Knights had a strong fourth quarter to finish off a win over the Tigers.
The Knights led 22-17 at halftime and 27-19 after three. Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said the Knights got every look they wanted, but struggled shooting at times.
“We told them at halftime, ‘keep doing what you’re doing,’” Sargent said. “It took us until the fourth quarter to start getting hot.”
Also Tuesday evening, the Skyline Lady Grizzlies dispatched of the Shelley Lady Russets, but the game was not nearly as lopsided as the score may have indicated. Skyline won the game 60-27, but until the Lady Grizzlies scored nine points on three trips down the floor, it was very competitive as the Lady Russets battled tooth and nail against the bigger Lady Grizzlies.
Both Hillcrest and Skyline move on to take on the top two seeds in the tournament today. Hillcrest gets top seed Bonneville and Skyline will face off against Blackfoot in Blackfoot. Both games start at 7 p.m.
Idaho Falls and Shelley will await opponents and will play on Saturday evening at Skyline High School.
In 3A action in District 5, Marsh Valley and American Falls met in Arimo for the right to advance and take on Snake River in a game today at Snake River High School. In a game that was very low scoring in the first half, the Eagles rallied with 30 points in the second half to win the game 41-26.
The Eagles trailed 8-7 after the opening quarter, but outscored A.F. 4-0 in the second quarter to take an 11-8 halftime lead, and pulled away with 15 points in each of the final two frames.
“We started off slow, but in the second half we finally picked it up and came to play the game,” Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey said. “The defense was a lot tougher.”
Valerie Vorwaller scored a team-high 13 points for the No. 2-seeded Eagles (13-9), who continue the tournament at top-seeded Snake River.
The No. 3-seeded Beavers (10-11) play the loser of today’s game on Saturday in a loser-out matchup. Today’s game will begin at 7 p.m. at Snake River High School.
In the 2A District 6 tournament, being played at South Fremont High School, top-seeded Ririe easily handled Salmon 71-17 while North Fremont was able to take care of West Jefferson by the final of 41-37.
Ririe backed up its top seed with the blowout win over the Salmon Savages and led throughout the contest and got scoring from everyone who suited up for the contest.
The other game, between North Fremont and West Jefferson, was much closer, although West Jefferson played without two of its starters due to injuries.
North Fremont will advance to play the number two seed, Firth, tonight, while Ririe will await the winner in a game on either Friday or Saturday. The entire tournament was delayed by one day for all games due to inclement weather on Monday evening, the scheduled starting date for the tournament. Two teams will advance out of this tournament to the state tournament in the Treasure Valley Feb. 20-22.
In the 2A District 5 tournament, West Side, the number four seed, beat Malad, the number five seed, 49-28. West Side advances to play the top seed Soda Springs today, while the other half of the bracket will feature Bear Lake and Aberdeen with the two winners scheduled to meet on Saturday.
The 1A Division II tournament got underway last Saturday, with Sho-Ban, Rockland and Watersprings all winning and advancing to play this Saturday.
Sho-Ban and Rockland will square off at 6 p.m. at Hillcrest High School and Mackay, the top seed, will tangle with Watersprings at 7:30 in a game also held at Hillcrest High School. This will be the longest running tournament in the valley, but will have two berths to the state tournament on the line to the top two finishers.