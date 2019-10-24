IDAHO FALLS – With district volleyball tournaments in full flight everywhere but at Snake River, where the Lady Panthers wrapped up another District 5 3A tournament on Tuesday, it is time to check in on the other programs and how they are doing.
At West Jefferson High School, the Lady Cougars of Firth just keep rolling along. They had two more matches on Tuesday as they opened the Nuclear Conference play in the District 6, 2A tournament with a state berth on the line for the winner. The big news with the Lady Cougars has been that they have not lost a single game in 2019 in play against their conference opponents.
They sailed through the regular season with eight match wins and a record of 24-0 against conference teams. You can now make that 10 straight match wins and a 30-0 record in sets played against conference opponents as they were able to down Salmon 3-0 and come back a couple of hours later to down North Fremont 3-0 as well.
That put them in the conference finals Thursday night against the winner between North Fremont and West Jefferson in an elimination battle.
The Lady Cougars have been playing at such a high level, it probably won’t matter who they get to play Thursday, nor will it matter which six girls are on the court at any one time, they have been that dominant and that good for the majority of the season. All signs point to them adding a fourth straight title on Thursday night and that would also be the seventh title in eight years for the program, a record to be proud of.
Leading the way in the tournament has been Brooklyn Clayson with 8 kills, 5 blocks and 4 aces; Hailey Gee with 14 kills, 14 digs and 2 blocks; Jordyn Adams with 11 kills, 19 digs and one block; Kiley Mecham wih 13 kills; Kaydee Park with 51 assists, 14 digs, 9 aces; Liberty Park with 11 digs; Hailey Barker with 11 digs. As you can see, this has been a team effort and they spread the ball around and all take turns with the big plays.
In play in the District 6, 4A tournament, Blackfoot and Shelley faced off with Shelley winning a tight five-set match 3-2, sending the Lady Broncos, who had earned the fourth seed in the tournament, to the elimination side of the bracket on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the Broncos were eliminated by Idaho Falls 3-0, ending their season.
Shelley, meanwhile, found themselves matched up against the top seed Bonneville Tuesday evening, just after dispatching Blackfoot in the earlier match. They ended up not being much competition for the top seed, falling 3-0 and being sent to the elimination side of the bracket.
There, on Wednesday, they found themselves matched up against Hillcrest, who they dispatched in three straight sets. Set scores were 25-16, 25-22 and 25-21. In the second set, the Lady Russets rebounded from a seven-point deficit to record the win. Alexis Leckington led the team with a match-high 13 kills.
In their second match of the afternoon on Wednesday, the Lady Russets found themselves paired up with Idaho Falls and the Lady Russets came away with another win, this time 3-1 against the Tigers.
Set scores in that match were 25-21, 25-22, 22-25 and 25-21.
Leading the team were Amber Higley with 12 kills, Alexis Leckington added 8 kills, Kaycee Waite had 5 aces and Kassidee Arzola had 16 digs.
The pair of wins on Wednesday have put the Lady Russets right in the thick of things as far as a chance at the state tournament goes.
A win against Skyline on Thursday guarantees at least the second berth from the District 6 tournament and a subsequent win and the District 6 title would give the team the first berth from District 6 for the state tournament berth. There is a lot on the line for the Lady Russets on Thursday evening.
As of right now, Bingham County has qualified the Snake River Lady Panthers to the state tournament. The Lady Cougars should punch their ticket on Thursday night with a win in the Nuclear Conference tournament.
The Lady Russets could add their name to the tournament list with a win over Skyline and could grab a third title for the county with an upset over Bonneville.
As far as our friends to the south and east of Blackfoot, the Aberdeen Tigers found themselves as the fifth seed in the South East Conference tournament and fell to the top seed, Malad, by a 3-0 score. They followed that up with another 3-0 score against West Side and were eliminated from play. The conference winner there looks to be Malad, who many consider the front runner to gain another state title next week.
In 1A, Div II play, the Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs found themselves matched up against powerhouse Watersprings in the first round of the tournament and were quickly dispatched to the elimination side of the bracket by a score of 3-0.
Once there, the Lady Chiefs were matched against North Gem and were once again sent packing, ending their season. The Lady Chiefs will now begin preparation for the upcoming basketball season, where they will begin play with a new girls’ basketball coach in Justin Dance.