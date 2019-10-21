THOMAS – The District 5, 3A volleyball tournament began just as if the script was to be followed to a “t” by the teams involved.
The plan from the very beginning for the Snake River Lady Panthers had only three steps to it — 1) gain the host spot and top seed, 2) win the opening round game and, 3) close out the tournament on its second day.
You can mark off those first two steps, as the Lady Panthers posted a 3-1 conference record and earned the top seed and the host spot for the tournament.
When American Falls toppled the Marsh Valley Eagles in the opening match of the tournament, step number two became more of a reality and although the Beavers tried to have their adrenaline carry them to a second upset in the opening rounds of the tournament, the Lady Panthers battled back from an early deficit, to close out the first set with a flourish and set things up for wins in the second and third sets, setting up accomplishment of the second step, leaving only the third step yet to be accomplished.
That will take place today, when the Lady Panthers will once again have to wait on an earlier match before taking the floor for a chance at closing out the tournament and claiming their berth at the state tournament.
The sets went 25-22, 25-15, and 15-13. The Lady Panthers were led by Jordyn Gilbert with three aces while Adia Goff added two aces. Tatum Cherry had 12 assists and was matched by Abby Gilber with the same. Adia Goff had four blocks while Jayda Ward and Koralee Woolstenhulme both had three blocks. Jordyn Gilbert had a team-high 12 digs, while Shayden Garza had nine digs. Olivia Kracl led the team with nine kills, Jordyn Gilbert had eight kills and Adia Goff had six kills.
“Our girls played really well tonight,” head coach Shaunee Martin said. “We made a few changes in position playing and I’m really proud of the girls, especially those who are seeing less playing time, they are playing as a team which we will need if we are to win.”
The tournament will continue with play today with American Falls and Marsh Valley playing at 4 p.m. and the winner will face off against the Lady Panthers. Should the Lady Panthers win, the tournament will be concluded. If not, then a second game will take place with the Lady Panthers and the winner of the first match, with the winner advancing to state.