BLACKFOOT – The district tournaments are just around the corner as the local wrestling teams are gearing up for a chance to qualify wrestlers to the state championships which will be held at the Nampa Ford Center Feb. 28-29.
Both Blackfoot and Shelley will be taking part in the High Country Conference, District 6 Tournament on Wednesday, which will be held at Idaho Falls High School.
Both schools have a number of wrestlers who stand a very good chance at qualifying for the state tournament.
Shelley has Kolton Stacey, the top ranked wrestler in the state at 113 pounds who is also a two-time defending state champion. Stacey has won a number of tournaments this year, including the Rollie Lane, perhaps the most prestigious regular season tournament in Idaho.
The junior has only a single loss on the season, that coming at the Tiger/Grizz and is going for his third straight 50-win season this year. Stacey has not lost to an Idaho-based wrestler in his high school career.
Shelley also has senior Taylor Balmforth who should compete for the 160 pound weight class title at district next week.
Kyle DeRoache and Isaiah Horlacher also are considered as prime district contenders.
Blackfoot has a number of talented wrestlers as well, led by Nick Chappell at one of the higher weight classifications, most likely 182 pounds.
The Broncos will also have Esai Castaneda, who not only will compete for a district title, but also a state title.
The Broncos will have two wrestlers in a number of the weight classifications trying to qualify as many wrestlers as possible to the state tournament.
Included in that group will Eli Abercrombie, Austin DeSpain, Luke Moore, and Carter Lindsay to name a few.
Firth will host the Nuclear Conference, 2A District 6 tournament, also on Wednesday, and are being led by a candidate for a state championship in freshman Gage Vasquez, who is having a tremendous freshman season this year.
The Cougars will also be represented by a few other wrestlers who should be contenders for a district title including Nicholas Perkins, Jaime Ortiz, and Joshua Jolley.
The Cougars will try and challenge Ririe for the top team spot in the tournament.
Snake River as usual will look to win another District 5, 3A title with a host of talented wrestlers.
Led by Tate Benson and Ty Belnap, the Panthers will be the favorite to repeat as the district champion and should be one of the top teams at the 3A state championships as well.
Also in with a good chance at winning a district title will be Kyle Richardson, Emilio Caldera, Marcus Mortensen, Nicholas Parris, Hali Statham, Easton Gardner, and Brayden Anderson.
Aberdeen will also be involved in their District 5, 2A tournament, which will be taking place at Soda Springs on Wednesday.
All of the tournaments are scheduled to last a single day, so action will begin fairly early in the morning and will be completed by early evening.