POCATELLO — The Mountain View Events Center in Pocatello hosted the Idaho State Championships for Studio Dance teams on March 13.
Diva Dance was the overall winner of the Team Grand Championships and the Overall Advanced Studio Grand Champions.
Diva Dance won the Overall Team Grand Champions with their rendition of “Grateful.”
They also won first place and High Gold with a score of 99.13 out of a possible 100 points.
Diva Dance also won Overall Advanced Studio Grand Champions by receiving the most wins in the advanced categories. This award was won by the entire dance company and their cheer company.
The team received first place team awards for “Remember Me,” “Hero,” “Live Like Legends,” “Dance Doctor,” “Boom,” “Good to Be Alive,” and “Grateful.”
In the Solo Competition, Shantel Schild was the 1st Place Queen and High Gold.
Chloe Lilya, Estelynn Padilla, and Landy Jorgensen won Queen and Ally Padilla received first runner-up.
Diva Dance is a frequent performer at Blackfoot High School boys’ and girls’ basketball games and can be seen at other venues as well.