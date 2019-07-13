BLACKFOOT – Dosa Nappo is the latest newcomer to the Blackfoot Broncos American Legion AA team. He has been playing baseball since his tee ball days when he was about five years of age.
The stocky senior-to-be has become one of the team’s best relief pitchers, bringing a calm demeanor to the game which aids him in not becoming rattled, no matter what the situation.
He has the ability to come into a game and just throw strikes. In a recent game against the always tough Idaho Falls Bandits, Nappo was instrumental in helping the Broncos post a win against a team that had not been beaten by an Idaho-based team all season. His two innings of work propelled the team to the win, 7-6, and proved to the rest of the team that they could complete with anybody in the American Legion AA program.
Nappo has been a baseball player for 12 years, although he hasn’t always been in the forefront of the program. He has taken his time as he has worked through the different leagues offered in the Blackfoot area.
He can play some in the outfield and even has had a stint or two in the infield, but his greatest strength has been as a reliever.
He has the ability to throw an inning or two and come right back the next day and throw with the same velocity and accuracy that he had the previous day. He doesn’t seem to get tired and is always willling to step up and help out the team.