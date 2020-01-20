ABERDEEN – The Malad Dragons traveled to Aberdeen as the two teams opened District 5, 2A conference play and the Dragons flew from the gate as they opened up a quick 10-1 lead and then made it stand up for the whole game as they fought their way to a 48-39 win over the Tigers.
While the lead got as big as 17 at one point and as small as six on numerous occasions, the Tigers never could get it any closer as they struggled at times offensively.
“They got off to a 10-1 start on us,” Aberdeen coach Joe Ingersoll said. “We cut it to six twice. I would imagine we probably only shot around 30 percent. We had a hard time, at the beginning of the game, taking care of the ball.”
Using those early Tiger turnovers to their advantage, the Dragons shot out to the early lead before the Tigers worked hard to cut the lead down to six at the end of the first period at 13-7.
The second period was all Malad and they slowly built the lead up to a dozen at 27-15 when the buzzer sounded to send the teams to halftime.
The most damage was done by Trever Howe and Grayson Tripp, who took turns converting turnovers into layups at the other end.
Jace Petersen of Aberdeen was able to cut into the lead just before intermission with a long-range three-pointer, one of three that he would convert during the game.
The third period began with Malad using three baskets surrounding two turnovers to extend the lead and by the end of the third period, the Dragons had built the lead up to 17 points as Malad then put things on cruise control. The Dragons used only five players for the majority of the game and it was those five starters who not only played the most minutes in the game, they also did all of the scoring.
Once the lead hit double digits, the Dragons slowed things down and that was when the Tigers were able to cut into the lead, eventually getting the lead down to only six points in the fourth period, but they were never able to get any closer as Malad always had an answer to each and every one of the Aberdeen runs.
With the win, Malad ran its season record to 8-4 and their conference record is now 2-0, tied with West Side for the conference lead.
Aberdeen is now 3-10 overall and 0-1 in conference play. The Tigers will be home on Wednesday for a conference game against West Side with the first tip scheduled for 7 p.m.
MALAD 48, ABERDEEN 39
Malad 13 14 15 6 — 48
Aberdeen 7 8 10 14 — 39
Malad — Trevor Howe 15, Traven Ward 4, Davis Larsen 9, Grayson Tripp 10, Tom Simpson 10.
Aberdeen — Jesus Guillen 3, Payton Foster 3, Alex Cerna 2, Cory Rowbury 8, Clay Ingersoll 10, Carson Wynn 4, Jayce Petersen 9.