ARIMO – The Snake River Panthers baseball team continues to put up a good fight and improve with every baseball game they play.
On Tuesday, they had a chance to force a tie with the Marsh Valley Eagles if they could beat the Eagles on their home field.
The Panthers scratched and clawed and kept the game close throughout, even scoring in the top of the seventh, but when it was all said and done, the Eagles held on for a 17-10 win and secured the top seed in the upcoming District 5, 3A baseball tournament.
Coach Rich Dunn sent young Chase Harrell to the mound to start the game and he did his best, but the defense behind him was not all that stellar. The errors piled up, six of them in all, and although the Panthers would out-hit the Eagles on the day by an 8-5 margin, it wasn’t enough, as the errors did their damage and allowed the Eagles to build up a 15-4 lead after three innings, and the rest was history.
The Panthers did score in five of the seven innings and forced the Eagles to play a whole seven innings in the contest, but it was too little, too late for the Panthers.
Snake River had a pair of hitters that were noteworthy in the contest, as Dalton Capell collected three hits on the game, and Payton Brooks added two hits to the total of eight that the Panthers would collect, but the rest of the team only had three hits combined.
The six errors committed by the Panthers simply was their undoing on this cold, windy Tuesday afternoon, and although Marsh Valley would commit three errors of its own, they did not contribute to Snake River’s offense enough to affect the outcome of the game.
Next up for Snake River will be the district tournament, which begins on Friday at 1 p.m. with their game against American Falls. The game will be played at Marsh Valley High School and the winner will then play Marsh Valley at 3:30 p.m., also on the Marsh Valley High School field.