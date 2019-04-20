THOMAS — It was Senior Night for the Snake River Panthers on Friday, the last time that the Panther senior players would play a game on their home field unless they manage to host the District 5 baseball tournament.
That didn’t seem to matter one bit as the Marsh Valley Eagles scored early and often, dispatching the Panthers in six innings to the tune of 11-1.
An example of the play that Marsh Valley came with was when James Bodily screamed as the dust cloud around home plate dissipated.
The Marsh Valley shortstop stood up after sliding and high-fived teammate Andrew Anderson. Bodily’s inside-the-park home run capped a six-run second inning for the Eagles.
The second-frame outburst carried the Eagles to their fifth consecutive win and 14th victory in a row over district foes, dating back to the 2017 season.
Marsh Valley (9-4, 2-0 3A District 5) has been an offensive juggernaut during its winning streak, scoring 10 runs or more in each of the last five games.
“We have confidence in one through nine of the lineup,” Marsh Valley catcher Payton Campbell said. “Our bench can be subbed in too and get the job done. That is always good to have.”
The Eagles had five hits in the second inning, highlighted by Bodily’s two-RBI inside-the-park home run and an RBI triple from Anderson. Marsh Valley added five combined runs in the fifth and sixth frames to seal the win.
Bodily and Anderson are a pair of new faces making an impact this season for the Eagles, who returned three starters from last season’s squad. Marsh Valley’s lineup Friday featured six underclassmen, as younger players have stepped into larger roles in 2019.
“They have done really good this year,” Marsh Valley coach Kent Howell said of the underclassmen. “I am bouncing them around all over, and they are competing. They are a talented group.”
Campbell and starting pitcher Tanner Branson were two of the three seniors to see the field Friday, and both contributed. Campbell crushed a two-run homer over the right-field fence in the sixth inning, and Branson pitched six innings of four-hit ball, adding a season-high 13 strikeouts, no walks and zero earned runs.
Branson worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the first inning, dialing up a strikeout and ground out to leave the bases full. The Panthers also had runners on second and third with one out in the third, but Branson snagged a line drive off the bat of Kaden Martin at the mound and tossed the ball to third for the inning-ending double play.
After the early-inning trouble, Branson combined for six strikeouts in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames. He also did not allow a hit during that span.
“I was way impressed with Tanner,” Howell said. “He kept his composure and kept throwing. Every time he had jam or an error behind him, nothing bothered him. He did good today.”
Snake River’s struggles converting on offense have been a problem all year as the team has left 101 runners on base. As a team, the Panthers are hitting .301 with runners in scoring position.
The Panthers’ Benson Isom had the team’s lone RBI on a double in the third inning. Snake River has already surpassed last season’s win total of three and is two wins away from tying the combined win total of the previous two campaigns.
The Panthers are taking steps in the first year under coach Rich Dunn, who sees potential in this season’s team.
“With this team and group of kids, it is really easy to come back to the field the next day and get back on it,” Dunn said. “They really are a fun team to be around.”
UP NEXT
Marsh Valley plays April 26 at American Falls, and Snake River plays Wednesday at American Falls.
MARSH VALLEY 11, SNAKE RIVER 1
Marsh Valley 060 023 x — 11 10 2
Snake River 001 000 x — 1 4 4
Marsh Valley — WP: Branson. 3B: Anderson. HR: Campbell, Bodily.
Snake River — LP: Isom. 2B: Isom.