ARIMO – The Snake River Lady Panthers headed to Arimo to take on the Marsh Valley Eagles and attempt to wrap up an undefeated conference schedule with a win over their arch rivals.
What they didn’t plan on was that Marsh Valley’s Zoie Armstrong would show up with a career-high 25 points and spoil the celebration for the Lady Panthers. The end result was a 45-36 win for the Eagles and a share of the conference regular season title with the Lady Panthers, but more importantly, they sent a message to the Lady Panthers that they will need to step up their game if they are to win the automatic berth to the state tournament that goes to the District 5, 3A tournament champion.
“The girls played a great game,” Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey said. “They played really great defense. Third quarter, we slowed them down quite a bit and basically didn’t allow them to score.”
The game began much as you would expect it to, when two arch rivals meet with a championship on the line.
The Eagles would edge away from the Lady Panthers with a first quarter 12-10 edge and then added to that total in the second period when they took that period by a 12-9 margin. That left the Eagles ahead at the intermission by a total of 24-19. The Lady Panthers were well within reach and they have overcome greater differences in games this season.
The third period was all Marsh Valley, as the Lady Panthers struggled to score at all. By the time the eight minutes of the period were finished, the Eagles had outscored Snake River by a 12-3 margin and held a 14-point advantage at 36-22. The Lady Panthers had not gotten any help from the bench as the bench would go scoreless in the game.
It was time for the Eagles to simply hold serve as it were and close out the game. That happened easily enough as the Eagles held on for the final margin of nine points in a 45-36 win.
Not all was lost for the Lady Panthers as they will retain the top seed for the tournament and the hosting responsibilities for district as well by virtue of a win over the Eagles in the Preston Tournament. Play will begin on Tuesday when the Eagles will face American Falls with the winner then squaring off on Thursday at Snake River against the Lady Panthers with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
MARSH VALLEY 45, SNAKE RIVER 36
Snake River 10 9 3 14 — 36
Marsh Valley 12 12 12 9 — 45
Snake River — Olivia Kracl 2, Adia Goff 6, Josee Steadman 10, Sage Stimpson 6, Jordyn Gilbert 12.
Marsh Valley — Vorwaller 12, M. Smedley 4, Armstrong 25, Lunt 2, Argyle 2.