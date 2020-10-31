POCATELLO – With both boys and girls teams from both 3A and 4A having completed their runs at the Idaho State Cross Country Championships, Eastern Idaho teams are dominating the performances, at least as far as the teams standings go.
Kicking off the action on Friday morning was the 3A girls event and Sugar-Salem won the event with 43 points to beat Snake River and South Fremont who were second and third.
The 3A boys action was Sugar-Salem complete the double win with a score of 30 to easily outdistance Teton and Gooding, with Snaek River finishing up in fourth.
The 4A girls saw Eastern Idaho teams take down the top five team spots, led by Skyline with 62 points to top Preston with 67 points, Pocatello had 90 points, Bonneville with 153 and Blackfoot in fifth with 153 points.
The 4A boys had a 1-2-3 finish for Eastern Idaho teams as Preston was first with 49 points, Pocatello had 66 points and Blackfoot finished up in third with 89 points.
Leading the individuals in the girls 3A classification was Sophie McManus of McCall Donnelly, who is generally regarded as the top small school runner in the state. She was followed by Jaresa Jackson of Sugar-Salem and McKenzie Wineger of South Fremont and Hailey Raymond of Snake River in fourth.
Other runners from Snake River included Morgan Sensenbach who finished 12th, Allister Dillow who was 17th and Kylee Morgan who finished up in 20th, The top 20 in the individual standing all earn medals in Cross Country.
For the boys in 3A, the Gooding Senators sensation Owen Rogers was the top runner, stopping the clock in 16:21.50 to claim individual honors.
In second was Logan Davis of the Cda Charter while Porter Holt of Sugar-Salem was third.
Local runners from Snake River who earned medals included Lincoln High, who finished 15th after undergoing surgery to repair a broken collarbone just 9 days ago and was running back in the State Championships without any practice time to speak of.
In the 4A girls Individual standings, Nelah Roberts of Sugar-Salem
took down top honors with a time of 17:52.06 while Bailey Bird of Pocatello was second with a time of 18:04.73 and Alivia Johnson of Bonneville finished in third with a time of 18:06.90.
Blackfoot runners who finished in the top 20 included Emily DeSpain who was 12th and Sarah DeSpain who finished in 20th place.
The top boys finishers in 4A included the Individual Champion Shane Gard of Pocatello who had a time of 15:42.29 and was followed by Xander Thompson of Century with a time of 15:51.21 and Brevin Vaughan of Pocatello with a time of 15:57.45.
Runners from Blackfoot in the top 20 included Eli Gregory who finished 8th with a time of 16:10.10,and Justin Whitehead in 13th with a time of 16:26.14.
Complete coverage of the Idaho State Cross Country Championships will be available in Tuesday’s edition of the Bingham News Chronicle.