BLACKFOOT – Fresh on the heels of announcing a new schedule and plans to host the District 4 High School Rodeo at the Eastern Idaho Fairgrounds comes a late decision to cancel the rodeo which comes down from the Idaho High School Rodeo Association through the management of the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
Word came down that although the rodeo was on the annual calendar until late on Tuesday, a memo from EISF Manager Brandon Bird passed on the news that the events scheduled for May 7 through May 16 had been canceled for the year although parties were continuing to work through situations that would allow for qualifying events to be held that would still allow for the Idaho State High School Finals to be held.
No decision regarding the National High School Rodeo Finals, scheduled for July, has been passed on at this time.
The EISF was to have held rodeo performances on the following dates:
May 7, 6 p.m.
May 8, 6 p.m.
May 9 10 a.m.
May 9 2 p.m.
May 14, 6 p.m.
May 15, 6 p.m.
May 16, 10 a.m.
May 16, 2 p.m.
Those dates have now officially been scrapped, but officials behind the scenes are still working to save the high school rodeo season and hopes are that an alternative location and dates will be worked out in the coming few weeks which would allow for the Idaho High School Finals Rodeo to still be able to be held at an appropriate venue.