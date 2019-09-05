BLACKFOOT – After being treated to a great exhibition of race riding by Nakia Ramirez on Monday, the Eastern Idaho State Fair will wrap up racing at the fair with eight races today and another eight-race program on Saturday.
Both days will begin at noon and will feature Indian Relay Races interspersed in the program. The Indian Relay Races are part of the World Championships with a lot on the line for the riders, owners and trainers as they conclude things for the fair as well.
The Friday program will begin with a Quarter Horse Allowance race at 300 yards and it appears that Ramirez could pick up right where she left off. She appears to be on the best horse in Shes Alright Now, but it is hard to go against anything that Mark Hanson puts on the race track right now and he has Darkmoon Deluxe in the field. Both horses ran against each other last Sunday. Shes Alright Now beat Darkmoon Deluxe in that race and will be the pick again today. Jess Echeson gets the nod for third.
Race Two – The first Thoroughbred race of the day will go six furlongs and Tribal Jewel, last seen winning with Ramirez aboard, will get a new rider and probably will be the odds-on favorite after winning on Monday. He looks the best and with Jesus Canales aboard will likely lead this one from the start to the finish. Past the Stars is starting for the third time at the Fair and could be the upsetter. He has a win and a third in his two previous races. Corporate Charlie gets the nod for third in this race.
Race Three – Another Throroughbred race as we are treated to some good racing this afternoon. No Ez Money gets the nod in this race after racing all summer in Wyoming. A good friend in Shaun Story owns and trains this one and he will be ready to rock and roll. Green Beret is another who has already run twice at the fair and figures to be part of it at the end. Benjamin E. who breaks from the inside will look to close in the stretch and try and get the upset.
Race Four – Thoroughbred Maidens will go five furlongs in this dash and the race appears to be wide open. Ramirez gets the mount on Spin Spun for Gilbert Ecoffey and with his early speed should fit this race very well. The favorite appears to be Smokin Indy Wind and he has been at Prairie Meadows in Iowa all summer so has faced better horses. For third, it could be Silver Streak Road as he has been close against better in his three races to date.
Race Five – Kissin Kate Barlow loves to run the distance of 575 yards and with a race under her belt in Blackfoot, figures to be the one to beat in here. She also gets Ramirez in the irons and that can’t hurt a bit either. Bv Imgunabesomebody has been running against better in Wyoming and figures to be right there from start to finish in this race. I’ll Take the Heat could just get up for third place in this race, but it pretty wide open.
Race Six – Mrshakey returns for a run at four straight wins in this race at five furlongs and will be the favorite without a doubt. Ramirez in the irons on her favorite horse only makes things harder for everyone else in the race to get a win. Ed N Fred has won here before and could win this one as well for trainer Gary Simpson. Dudley Studley has been in Seattle all summer long and will make his Blackfoot debut in here. This is a good race so have some fun with it.
Race Seven – Appaloosas take center stage in the seventh race and features some of the best 2 year olds around. Trainer Monty Arrossa has I Spot a Country Chic in the race and all she has done is win twice, run second in a futurity and third in another. Could be very tough to beat. Cbf Cash Man won a $10,000 futurity in Pocatello, but has been off a long time since that race with only one race since May. Kj Rosie is owned by Kent and Judy Taylor and that is enough for me to know that she will have a good chance to hit the board.
Race Eight – Another Thoroughbred race and one that has a Kash Evans horse in the field with Ramirez in the irons. Looks like the winner if you like Delta Gramma Ash who figures to be the favorite when the starter sends them on their way. Second could be Rhythm Dance who has been with better and for third, you should take a good close look at Lingering Sally.
Saturday’s racing will kick off with a very good four-horse field of Quarter Horses in the Overnight Derby. These three-year-olds have been solid all year. Three horses jump off the program page in Tm Day Money, He Looks Royal and Zoomin Senator. He Looks Royal has already won a race at Blackfoot this fall so let’s go with him to win. Tm Day Money is trained by Monty Arrossa and figures to be the race favorite while Zoomin Senator is always a threat to win.
Race Two – Two-year-old Quarter Horses make up the second race and the favorite and probable winner is Jessaruninmystockins with jockey Jesus Canales aboard. For second, look to Shes a Easy Chick and He Forged It should be third.
Race Three – 575 yards of pure speed in this race and it figures that Crown Pointe will be the winner if he can negotiate the turn. Pyc Disco has experience around the turn and that could be enough to propel him to the win. Runnin J has never been around the turn, but stranger things have happened.
Race Four – For a four-horse field, this one is wide open. Lavish Interest is from the Monty Arrossa barn and must be respected, especially with Nakia Ramirez aboard. I also like Furys First Lady, who won here on Sunday when she captured an Allowance race for Jesus Canalesa and you can’t count out Dashn Courage, trained by Paul Green. All he has done is win two of three starts.
Race Five – It is unusual to see a Thoroughbred race without a Kash Evans trained horse in the field but this is one. This is a wide open affair with five horses looking to end the season with a win. The edge may go to No Way Out, who finished third to Tribal Jewel on Monday and could try and steal the race on the front end. Conquest Daddyo has some early speed as well and if he gets loose on the lead, may never get caught. Blueskeeper gets the riding services of Nakia Ramirez and after last Monday, I would have a hard time betting against her.
Race Six – The Miss Quick Stakes features Betrothen from the Mark Hanson barn and that is all that I should need to say. The earner of over $50,000 and may have had some problems this year, but she is the class of the field and the one to beat. A Lil Bit Famous has the talent to win and should not be over looked. Cajun Prize is an Appaloosa, but has won two straight and has beat Quarter Horses before so would not be a big surprise in here.
Race Seven – This 300 yard dash has a bit of everything. A speed ball in Mr Bundy who prefers shorter distances and excels at 100 yards, Sign Of Corona, an earner of over $134,000 and Jt Easy Bug, who has won his last two races. Lets take Sign of Corona to win this one, Mr Bundy just holding on for second and I like Be Our Honor to finish up the trifecta.
Race Eight – This race will bring down the curtain on the Eastern Idaho State Fair and it goes a mile and 70 yards. This race is right up Olimpio’s Scat Cat’s alley and he will be the overwhelming favorite to win. It is hard to overlook a Kash Evans trained and Nakia Ramirez ridden horse. For second I like Ladakh who has had a good year so far and figures to be right there at the end. My Foolish Beau has the back class to get up for third so why not take a chance.