BLACKFOOT – The latest Blackfoot Bronco athlete to sign a letter of intent to attend college and compete athletically is Eli Abercrombie, the runner-up in 4A at the state wrestling championships in Boise last February.
Wrestling at 132 pounds, Abercrombie compiled a record of 46-11 and has parlayed his love of wrestling and his competitive nature into an opportunity to attend the University of Providence in Great Falls, Mont., and pursue a degree in psychology and wrestle at the same time.
With two other Idaho wrestlers in the fold, Providence reached out to Abercrombie about joining the program at Providence and upon his visit with his parents Joe and Emily Abercrombie, meeting the coach and some of the wrestlers, it was a deal that was like a match made in heaven.
“I loved the campus, the coaches, the direction of the program and the professors that I had a chance to meet,” Abercrombie said. “Everything just kind fell into place and it is only like five hours away from home, so my parents can come watch me wrestle and I can always visit over a weekend as well.”
Abercrombie has also participated in track and football at Blackfoot High School, but wrestling is his first love and with Idaho standouts like Kolton Stacey from Shelley and Boone Guillio from American Falls already in the fold of wrestlers, Abercrombie felt like this was the place he should be after high school.
The Argos have recently made a push to be a viable championship caliber athletic program in the NAIA and regularly compete in the Cascade Conference which includes teams like Carroll College, Eastern Oregon State College, College of Idaho, and Montana Western, who have also drawn interest from Idaho athletes over the past several years.
It also didn’t hurt that Providence made a decent offer to Abercrombie with a scholarship package. With his academic prowess and athletic ability, Abercrombie will almost be at a full-ride scholarship status and that of course makes his parents pretty proud as well.
Some of his goals at Providence other than graduating with a psychology degree is to make All-American status as a wrestler. From the looks of things thus far, Abercrombie is well on his way to accomplishing that already.
Abercrombie will be one of the favorites this spring, when the state wrestling championships take place at Holt Arena on the campus of Idaho State University.
Abercrombie just shows what a little hard work, a lot of desire and some natural talent can combine to become as he will be the latest Argos recruit to sign a letter of intent to attend Providence University in Great Falls.
Abercrombie anticipates leaving Blackfoot for Great Falls in early August to get going on the next step in his academic and athletic careers.