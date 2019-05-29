BLACKFOOT – Athletes are sometimes tough to gauge, especially when you are trying to predict who and what they might become when you look several years ahead.
High school students will have growth spurts that affect how they are able to put together the mechanics of becoming an athlete and how coordinated they will be when you look ahead a year, two years, or even three years.
This is a case of a determined, goal-driven young freshman, who it seems cannot fail in his chosen sport.
Eli Gregory burst on the scene last fall as a cross country runner. He was good, middle of the pack of the varsity runners at Blackfoot High School, but there was something about him that caught the eye.
He was always trying harder at the end of his races than at the beginning. Now, while races can be lost at the beginning, it is very seldom that they are won at the start, especially when you are running the distances that cross country runners do.
Spring forward to the spring, and Gregory is competing at the distance runners’ premier event, the 1600 meters. Not only is he challenging some of the more experienced runners at the distance, he is putting up some times that are pretty noteworthy, especially for a freshman.
“I ran a 4:42 1600 this spring and I am pretty sure that by next year I can run a 4:30 or even a 4:25,” Gregory said. “My goals are to be right at or below 2 minutes in the 800, try and get to the school record in the 1600 and give the 3200 meter run a try.”
Those are some pretty lofty goals for someone who hasn’t even begun to shave yet.
He is determined and when he talks about running, he almost glows with the anticipation of seeing his goals come to fruition. He trains hard and works hard and it is almost a foregone conclusion that he will be one of the top runners come fall and next spring.
“I am going to work with a college runner to improve some things that I am currently doing,” Gregory said. “I am working with Derek Thomas this summer and I will get better.”
Derek Thomas is former Blackfoot 800 meter state champion who won three straight state titles during his time at Blackfoot High School. Thomas has gone on to the College of Idaho and has been a stalwart of their program all season.
Gregory, while setting goals that seem attainable next year, will have two more years after that. If he reaches all of his goals, what will he have to look forward to the following years?
“If and when I get to my goals, if it is next year or the year after that, I will push things out a little farther and set my sights on some national goals and see if I can reach them,” Gregory said. “I am confident and I am learning how to be more strategic in my races and that along with the proper physical conditioning, I don’t see why I can’t get to all of my goals and be successful.”
With the game plan and work ethic that he has already portrayed, is there any reason that he won’t be a champion?
Gregory has a very ambitious schedule mapped out for the summer. He plans on running daily and will push to reach 500 or 600 miles of conditioning before school starts again next fall. In addition, he plans on working in the weight room to build up some muscle and work on getting to be a more consistent and physical runner as he goes.
Gregory also has learned a bit of the history of the sport of track and field. He is the first high schooler who actually knew who Roger Bannister was (the first man to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile run) and one of his idols is Steve Prefontaine, who was one of America’s greatest milers and set numerous records in his heyday.