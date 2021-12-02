BLACKFOOT – Eli Gregory, the reigning boys’ state champion cross country runner in the 4A classification and a member of the state champion team from Blackfoot High School, has signed a letter of intent to attend Utah State University and compete in cross country for the Aggies.
Gregory, who led Blackfoot to consecutive district titles in cross country, is expected to report to campus in August to prepare for the next step in his career.
Gregory will be attending classes in Logan, Utah, in Kinesiology and Biology and will choose between those two majors after a year or two of school.
“I am really excited to be attending Utah State University,” Gregory said. “They have a good program there, the classes I want to take are there and of a high level and there are a lot of local kids who are competing there as well. There is a real feel of home in Logan and that was a major factor in choosing Utah State to attend.”
There were a number of schools that courted Gregory, including Weber State and College of Southern Idaho, as well as interest from the Air Force Academy and the Naval Academy, but the best fit for him at this time was Utah State University.
Gregory’s family is also happy that he chose Utah State because it is close to home and they will still be able to watch him run in several meets each year.
“I like the fact that Logan is only a couple of hours away, so if I get a little homesick, I can jump in a car and be home in a couple of hours,” Gregory said. “I have a brother who lives there and a lot of friends and relatives that will be close by as well. This is just a good fit for me.”
Over the past several years, Utah State has made it a habit of recruiting athletes from this area of Idaho, particularly several standout runners from Shelley High School who have gone on to perform well for the Aggies.
Gregory hopes to fit right into that mold as he moves to Logan and Utah State Univeristy.
“I feel that the coaches already know who I am and what I can do, and I love that about the school,” Gregory said. “When you feel that they know you and how you run gives you an edge in getting the type of coaching that you need to improve and move forward in your game.”