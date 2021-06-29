BLACKFOOT – If you are a reader of the Bible, you will find in 1 Corinthians, 13:11 the following scripture: “When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things.”
In a nutshell, you could describe some of Eli Hayes’ life with that quote and how he has approached the game of baseball this year.
Eli is a catcher who now plays for the Gate City Grays. He is by far the youngest player on the team, but as we are finding out, he may be more knowledgeable than many of the older players he plays with in how he approaches the game.
He seeks out those that can help him further his style of play and the way that he approaches the game each and every day. He is more focused on the game and his preparation for the game on a day-to-day basis than he ever was up to the day he agreed to play with the Grays and it shows and it is just what he needed to further his game.
It isn’t like Eli wasn’t a good player in high school and in the years before, but he did have a bit of a cavalier attitude, like many of the young men he played with at Blackfoot High School the past couple of years.
“I needed more out of the game, and had to realize that to get it, I needed to put more into the game,” Hayes said. “As a catcher, I have the entire field in front of me and I needed to be more cognizant of that fact. Everything that happens in the game is right in front of me on every play.”
Hayes has been the starting catcher for the Blackfoot High School Broncos for two years and he is a fine catcher. He has all the tools, he is a rangy six feet two inches tall and built in the mold of most catchers these days, more slim than bulky, with real athleticism that will allow him to race behind a runner on the way to first to back up the play.
He can get to balls that elude him at the plate quick enough to prevent a runner from advancing a base and he can throw a runner out attempting to steal.
He hits the ball hard, maybe not with a lot of home run power, but he gets his share of hits and can do the little things as well. He is a fine catcher, but he wanted more. He wanted to become the best he could be and he realized that he had to put childish things behind him in order to get there.
One of the first things he did was make friends with Chris Needham of the Grays, a player that is some 19 years older than Eli, but with a wealth of knowledge he was willing to share.
The two have been inseparable this season with the Grays and they have developed more than just a friendship between themselves.
Chris still has a dream of playing baseball that keeps him coming out to the ball field every day and he has been sharing his knowledge of the game with Eli. You can see it in Eli’s play during the game. There are no wasted throws to second, everything is on a straight line to the second baseman or shortstop and the same is true for the pitches back to the pitcher. There’s no wasted motion from the catcher’s position when Eli is in the game.
He prepares for the game differently than he did in high school with proper stretching and warmup drills that will enhance what he needs to do on the field. You can see the growth in Eli just from watching in the stands.
“I was needing something more from baseball,” Eli said. “I needed to grow and I wasn’t growing as a player or a person in the high school environment. I needed to learn more about the game and how it is played, the tendencies and the way others approach the game. I think that I made the right choice.”
When asked if he had made the right choice in his parents’ eyes, Eli simply smiled and thought about his answer.
“I know that my dad could see what I was after, so he was 100% behind me,” Eli said. “But then again, he has always been a big supporter and when I started to show improvement, others could see what I was doing. Everything here has a purpose, from the practices, to the warmups, to the play of the game, it is all at a different level than what I had before.”
At a very young age, when you compare Eli to the rest of the Grays, he has assumed the number one catcher’s job, normally sitting out the second game of a doubleheader, but always available for pinch hitting duty and he is learning more and more each and every day and listens to the words of those who have been there and done that, like manager Rhys Pope, pitchers Chris Needham and Payson Mills, and many of the other Grays players who have taken Eli under their wings and taught him things he would never have found in a book.