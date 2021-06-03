FIRTH – Attention all high school football players — if you are an offensive or defensive lineman or think that you might like to add some of their skills to your repertoire, you need to mark these days on your calendar.
Firth High School football coach Jordan Bartlett is hosting an Elite Gridiron Football Camp, designed just for the big guys, the guys who play in the trenches and are always the ones who get dirty and muddy and seldom get the glory.
Bartlett has lined up a premier college and professional lineman to come to town and help put on a big man’s’ football camp just for you guys.
Bobby Valenzuela, who played his collegiate football at the University of Oregon and later played for the Detroit Lions of the National Football League, will be assisting with the camp and sharing many of the secrets and techniques that he used to have a professional career with the Lions.
While designed for the big guys on the lines, all positions will be welcome to this one-of-a-kind camp that is sure to make you a better player.
There will be two divisions of the camp, the first taking place on June 22-23, from 4-6 p.m. and is designed for those athletes in the 4th-8th grade. The cost of this camp is only $35 and all campers will be given a t-shirt. Campers are asked to wear cleats, appropriate clothing, and bring lots of water with them.
The second division, for those in the 9th-12th grades will be much more intensive in the things taught and will be a one day only camp, beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m. Again, campers are asked to wear cleats and appropriate clothing, bring lots of water with you and also a light lunch. T-Shirts will be give to this camp as well and cost is $75 per camper.
Everyone is asked to register as early as possible to ensure that the proper number of shirts can be ordered.
More information can be obtained by calling 541-805-5250.
Don’t miss out on this chance of a lifetime to work with real professional athletes who can help you take your game to the next level.