EMMETT – The Blackfoot Broncos have been placed in the second position of the state media high school football poll for most of 2020.
They may have slipped a spot or two following a narrow loss to poll leader Skyline, but there was no doubt that they were a quality team who had a strong defense and the state’s best running back and a developing passing game that just got better as the season went along.
As head coach Jerrod Ackley said week after week, “We are getting better day by day and we are seeing the results of the hard work put in by this team every week.”
That was never more in evidence than on Friday night, when the Broncos traveled across the state to play Emmett on the Huskies’ home field in the quarterfinals of the 4A state playoffs.
Emmett is the champion of the Southern Idaho Conference, a conference that put five teams in the playoffs in this COVID-19 pandemic season, one of whom the Broncos had already dispatched in the opening round of the tournament.
That was last week, when the Broncos sent Vallivue packing, but this was this week and the opponent was a tough one in Emmett.
Blackfoot would open the game and the scoring, with a 27-yard pass play from quarterback Jace Grimmett to Carter Layton and with 6:27 remaining in the first quarter, the Broncos were ahead 7-0 and had gotten the good start to the game that they wanted.
The Huskies are not champions for lack of ability and they came right back in the opening quarter to get a game-tying score with only 1:40 remaining in the period on a 16-yard run from Pearson, and with the extra point, the game was tied at 7. Things were only just beginning to be exciting in this one as the teams would go back and forth all game long.
Emmett was right back on the offensive attack in the second period and halfway through, at the 7:50 mark on the scoreboard, the Huskies wee able to take the lead on a 41-yard run by quarterback Kaden Young, who ended up being the player of the game as called by IdahoSports.com, and with the extra point, the Huskies took the lead at 14-7.
Not to be outdone, the Broncos came right back down the field and on a second touchdown pass from Grimmett to Layton, from 14 yards out and with the extra point, the game was suddenly tied once again, this time at 14.
Just a couple of minutes later, the Broncos were right back at it and this time it was a short pass from Grimmett to Stryker Wood and Wood barreled his way over a couple of would-be tacklers into the end zone and the Broncos would regain the lead at 21-14 with 3:12 remaining in the half.
Emmett was not done, not by any means. They took the Blackfoot kickoff and proceeded to work their way down the field, using their timeouts and sideline passing game to keep the ball and saving every second of time they could. That technique would pay off as the Huskies were able to score a touchdown as time ran out of the first half as they would get into the end zone on a 5-yard pass play from Young to Johnson and even though the kick was no good, they were within a point at 21-20 and the teams were headed to halftime.
The third quarter was a defensive struggle for both teams as the play went back and forth, without either team having a real chance at getting a score. It became a game of field position and both defenses were up to the task.
Into the fourth quarter they would go and with 11:01 left in the game, Emmett would strike. It was another run by quarterback Kaden Young, this time from 17 yards out as Young broke free and got into the end zone to put the Huskies on top. The Broncos were able to block the extra point, but Emmett had the lead, 26-21.
It didn’t take long for the Broncos to answer back. This time Grimmett took the ball himself and he scampered the final 10 yards into the end zone for the go-ahead score, and there were still over nine minutes remaining in the final stanza. The point after attempt was no good, so the score was 27-26, and all the Broncos had to do was stop the Huskies and hang onto the ball to preserve the win.
Both teams made attempts at getting a score, and both teams were turned away by the other team’s defense.
Into the final few minutes and Emmett began what was to be their final drive of the night. They drove it down to inside the five yard line, with only 1:14 remaining in regulation and the Broncos’ defense came up big. With a fourth and one, from inside the one yard line, the Broncos came up with a stop that had the nose of the football just outside of the end zone, turning the ball over to the Broncos.
The Broncos lined up for the snap, just needing a couple of yards to run out the clock and preserve the win. The first snap was a bit low and hard to handle. The end result was a safety for Emmett, which awarded them two points and just like that, the tone of the game went from euphoria for Blackfoot to the same feeling for Emmett. It also changed the scoreboard from a winning score for Blackfoot to a winning score for Emmett.
When the horn sounded, ending the game less than a minute later, it read Emmett 28, Blackfoot 27, ending the first campaign for Ackley. The Broncos finished the season with an 8-2 record and just missed a chance at the semifinals of the state playoffs for 2020.