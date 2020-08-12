BLACKFOOT – The fall high school sports season officially started Monday morning at 12:01 a.m. when the Idaho High School Activities Association allowed teams to begin practice for cross country, volleyball, football, and soccer.
Two of the more high profile teams in Bingham County — the defending 2A state champions in volleyball, the Firth Lady Cougars, and the multiple-time district champions in the 3A South East Idaho Conference, the Lady Panthers of Snake River — were on the floor and competing for spots on their respective rosters for this fall.
The Firth Lady Cougars, with a good portion of their team returning from last spring, still have the memory fresh in their minds of their title run in 2019.
With players like Libero Liberty Park, outside hitters Kiley Mecham and Brooklyn Clayson, and potential star Addison Trent all returning, along with a host of players that gained valuable experience a year ago, the Lady Cougars are looking for a repeat championship this fall.
From the practice that was witnessed on Tuesday, the Lady Cougars are not far away from beginning that state run in fine fashion in a couple of weeks.
For the Snake River Lady Panthers, around 35 ladies showed up to try out for the team and they are long, lean, and athletic and are already showing promise of being a very talented team come September.
“I cannot tell you how excited I am for this season,” Snake River head coach Shaunee Martin said. “To have this many tall and talented girls come out for volleyball is great. Now we just have to get them to play Panther volleyball and mold into a team.”
Both teams will be holding tryouts and naming their varsity, junior varsity and hopefully ‘C’ teams before the end of the week.
“It is no disgrace if you make any one of the three teams that we will be fielding this year,” Firth state champion coach and Coach of the Year Elda Park said. “This is a very deep program that just keeps producing star players and continuing the tradition that has been built here at Firth.”
With school starting for most schools in the area next week, these two teams along with others in the area will be chomping at the bit to get going and to get the season started quickly.
Firth will get the season started on Aug. 27 when they travel to a top 3A team in Sugar-Salem, while Snake River will begin the season with an Aug. 26 road trip to Kimberly.
Both teams will learn a lot about themselves with those games and a good start to the season always goes a long way toward a successful year.