It has been a few years since Aberdeen has had a team compete in cross country. In fact, there hasn’t been a runner listed in the district meet for District 5, 2A competition since the fall of 2018, when freshman Cole Pratt finished in 22nd place.
Now that would make Pratt a senior this year and with the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago and with the difficulty that 2A schools often have in just fielding sports teams in general, it is understandable that there would not be anyone competing in cross country.
Aberdeen does list a schedule for this year, so we are hopeful that there will be representation from Aberdeen, who has a very fine track and field program and it would complement the other things that Aberdeen is doing athletically.
Following is the schedule that is currently being shown for Aberdeen for 2021:
Thursday, August 26 Terry Jones Invitational Malad
Wednesday, September 1 Valley Invite Valley High School
Friday, September 10 Tiger/Grizz Idaho Falls
Friday, September 17 Pirate Challenge Weston
Thursday, September 30 Snake River Invitational Blackfoot
Thursday, October 7 Bob Conley Invitational Pocatello
Wednesday, October 13 Firth Invitational Blackfoot
Wednesday, October 20 District 5 1a/2a Meet Caribou Highlands