After not fielding a cross country team for several years, Aberdeen has posted a schedule and apparently has some interested runners to end that drought this fall.
That is good news for the Tigers, who have been very competitive in track and field the past several years and have placed mainly with sprinters and some field event personnel. With the addition of some distance runners, the Lady Tigers could be a threat to take it all.
And of course, as we all know, running only helps build a foundation for other sports, so this gives those athletes a place to get themselves ready for their favorite sport, whether it is wrestling, basketball, or the spring sports of baseball and track.
It is going to be good to see the Tigers out in force this fall, participating in the various cross country meets around the eastern part of Idaho and hopefully they will show some success and not only get the program back on its feet, but also make it into something that will have some longevity to it and will be something that the school and athletes can keep going for some time.
Following is the proposed schedule for 2021 for the Lady Tigers Cross Country Team this year.
2021 Aberdeen Lady Tigers Cross Country Schedule
Thursday, August 26 Terry Jones Invitational Malad
Wednesday, September 1 Valley Invite Valley High School
Friday, September 10 Tiger/Grizz XC Invitational Idaho Falls
Friday, September 17 Pirate Challenge West Side
Thursday, September 30 Snake River Invitational Blackfoot
Thursday, October 7 Bob Conley Invitational Pocatello
Wednesday, October 13 Firth Cross Country Invitational Firth
Wednesday, October 20 District 5 Championships 1A/2A Malad