ABERDEEN – It has been a mixed bag of results with the girls' soccer program over the years and this one could be the same for the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Tigers are coming off a 2019 campaign where they finished 5-7-1 overall and 3-5-0 in conference play, in the tough South East Idaho Conference.
For a 2A school, that is very good when you consider that they were competing against the likes of 3A American Falls, Marsh Valley, and Snake River.
Any time you can earn the number three seed, you have to think that you are doing something right, especially in soccer, which is gaining in popularity each and every year.
The Lady Tigers also play a very good non-conference schedule, which in years past has always included members of the Mountain Rivers Conference as well.
This season will be no different as they will have Firth, South Fremont, and Teton all for home and home series which will bolster their resume if they do well against those teams.
The key is to get to the number one or two seed before district play starts.
The top seed will get a first round bye which gives the team a chance to get a break before the district tournament play begins. After a grueling regular season of play, that extra day or two of rest is usually very valuable as it gives the team time to heal up some nagging injuries and rest some weary legs.
This season, the conference may be even tougher than the last two have been.
Snake River enters after having coach Becky Young at the helm for a year and you can just feel the energy and enthusiasm that the Panthers program will be bringing to the table. If Young's summer program and increased participation pans out as it appears thus far, they could challenge the Lady Tigers' rise in the conference.
The Lady Tigers have numbers returning this year and should be a stronger team in what could be a wide open season in the South East Idaho Conference.
That will be important as the past two years, American Falls has been pretty dominant and Marsh Valley is no slouch when it comes to winning soccer.
It could come down to a four-team battle for the top couple of spots and that is good for soccer in general and very good for the conference.
Now, no matter where the teams finish up in the conference standings, they will still have to find a way to win the conference/district tournament and advance to the state tournament before beginning to celebrate, or all will be lost.
If the Lady Tigers can slip by the others and claim the district title, then in this COVID-19 ravaged season there may be several teams and/or conferences who don't have a valid representative to play against and the state tournament could be some sort of a hybrid thing that only brings together teams from certain parts of the state, rather than the entire representation that we are used to.
In either case, the Lady Tigers and others from the South East Idaho Conference could find themselves playing for a state title.
It is truly a case of anything goes this year with everything that has happened around the country with sports and we will gladly take what we can get this year and hope for the best.
Key games for the Lady Tigers will be match-ups against American Falls with a home contest on Sept. 9 and a road game with the Beavers on Sept. 28.
The natural rivalry with Snake River on Sept. 2 at home and again on the road on Sept. 21 will also go along ways toward a possible district title.
With a roster that may be a bit thin, it will also be important to stay healthy and fight off the injury bug during what could be a trying season.
The effect of COVID-19 may also play into the season as teams will all be trying to avoid missing any playing time or games due to the current pandemic.