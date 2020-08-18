BLACKFOOT -- For the third time in four years, the Blackfoot High School Lady Broncos volleyball team will open the season with a new head coach on the sidelines.
This has been a program that has had a lot of parent involvement in the program and one has to wonder why the school administration and school board has allowed for this to happen.
There was drastic improvement in the wins and losses in the program a year ago and one has to wonder just what the problem has been.
The program, in years from 2019 back to 2015, has accounted for records of 5-11, 0-13, 2-11, 1-13, and 2-12, so there can be some question about the quality of the program, but the last couple of years have shown improvement to the point that this could have been the year that the program turned the corner and got back to much more respectability than it has had in years before that.
The question then becomes was it the coaching, the players, or the involvement of outside sources that have impacted the program over the years.
We will find out this season with Kiarra Johnson now at the helm.
Johnson comes to Blackfoot having been an assistant in Idaho Falls and an all-state performer when she was a player and a state champion to boot.
She has plenty of credentials that she brings with her to the program, but so did the coaches before and the question will remain as to whether it really was a coaching issue in the program or something else. The guess here is that the answer may be presented to us by the season's end. For the sake of the athletes, let us hope that this is the answer that the fans and parents have been seeking for the past several years.
The Lady Broncos will be returning a good nucleus of players to keep the ball rolling and improve on the 5-11 record from 2019.
The departure of Idaho Falls from the 4A division of the High Country Conference to the 5A ranks will only help the Broncos move up the ranks, but the teams behind them are not going to be sitting around and watching, they will be fighting and clawing to get to the upper echelon of the conference themselves.
Bonneville will still be the team to beat in the conference and they were 10-0 in conference play, 19-1 overall, and have a strong nucleus returning and will be very hard for the young Broncos to beat.
Also with strong programs coming back will be Skyline who posted a 6-2 conference record and whose only two losses were to Bonneville.
The sleeper in the conference could just be Shelley, a former 3A state champion who has struggled to make the jump to the 4A classification, but last year, the Russets installed Savannah Leckington as their head coach and the team responded to the change in a positive manner, despite losing all-conference player Paige Weimer who left the team in mid-season. The Russets were easily the most improved team the second half of the year and there is a lot of excitement in Shelley for this year.
The Broncos will need to match that intensity and excitement and from all indications, it could be a fun year to watch the play that develops this season.
It could be a case of Bonneville at the top and a scramble between three or even four teams for second place in the conference. Only time will tell the answer to that age-old question.
“I am excited to be in Blackfoot and the athletes have been very receptive to what I have brought to the team,” Johnson said. “The parents have also been positive in their comments to the changes that we brought in and we all feel that we are headed in the right direction.”
If things work out and the Lady Broncos can get off to a great start, then everything may be right in the volleyball world in Blackfoot. If not, then it will be interesting to sit back and watch how things turn out come season's end in October.
If Johnson is the magic elixir that produces wins for the program then let's all take a drink and spread it to other struggling programs. Only time will tell.