It has been some time coming, but this year, the youth movement for the Blackfoot boys’ cross country team will be seen front and center. That means at the front of most cross country meets and the center of attention in the High Country Conference cross country standings.
The departure of seniors like Austin DeSpain and Nathan Blackwelder may have set things up for the Broncos, but runners like Eli Gregory, Matt Thomas, Paden Parmenter, and Justin Whitehead have matured and will be the new stars of the program. Throw in the rapidly improving pair of Ryker Clapp and Dennis Nichols and the Broncos not only will have talent, they will have youth and depth throughout the lineup.
Gregory in particular will be the new leader of the program and while he may have deferred to Despain a year ago, there is no doubt that Gregory is the one who will be counted on this season as the Broncos make a move to take over the conference as the team to beat.
Part of that is the move of Idaho Falls from 4A to 5A this season, but mostly it will be the maturing of the youngsters of Blackfoot.
The Broncos will waste no time in establishing themselves this fall as they host the first meet that many of the local runners will participate in when the Bronco Classic takes place on Thursday, August 27.
While uncertainty remains with the whole COVID-19 situation, the green light has been given to get things rolling and the Broncos will be the first host team to implement the guidelines that have been handed down by the Idaho High School Activities Association for competition this fall. It isn’t a sink or swim situation, but it will give valuable information to everyone concerned with cross country of just how different things may be this fall with all of the fall sports.
Gregory in particular will be in the spotlight for the Broncos. He has been able to race a bit under the radar as a freshman and sophomore, but midway through the season a year ago, he moved to the front of the program and as he progressed through the remainder of the season, he only got better and better.
He finished sixth at the High Country Conference/District 6 meet with a time of 17:10 and the only runners ahead of him were wearing the orange and black of Idaho Falls. That team is no longer a consideration, so it would appear that the Broncos will be the team to beat this year, at least in the High Country Conference and the District 6, 4A competition is concerned.
That doesn’t mean that anybody will be handing the trophy over to the Broncos, but the facts are what they are and the youth of Blackfoot should be able to step forward and accept the challenge in front of them. It is always one thing to be the favorite and another thing totally to step up and grab the trophy with both hands and hold it high in triumph.
This group of youngsters has what it takes to be champions and now the question will be whether they will take the next step and prove they are championship material.
The guess here is that will be exactly what the Broncos will do and the coaching staff will have to help them achieve that next step forward in what has been a troubling last six or seven months for all of the runners in Idaho.
With an established leader in Gregory, the fate of the Broncos may be how quickly the rest of the youth movement with Parmenter, Whitehead, Thomas, Clapp and the others will make some improvement off of the summer workouts that all have been participating in.
If the group of five can start the season with times in the mid to low 16 minute mark, they should be able to lead the fall meets from start to finish. These runners all have the ability to do this, they just need to get the miles in to get it done. That is what the expectations will be this fall when the harriers take to the courses in eastern Idaho and the competition begins in late August.
The schedule of meets is favorable for Blackfoot and with the district meet most likely being held on a favorable and familiar course for the Broncos, this should be a stellar season for the Broncos and the future remaining bright as all of the top runners will have at least one more season left before they all depart to colleges in the area.