There will be a new leader at the helm of the Blackfoot High School girls' soccer program this fall and he brings with him a breath of fresh air and encouragement that the team will be much more competitive and results will be shown in the win column showing that progress.
The new coach is Manuel Garcia, and his list of accolades is as long of a list as you would care to write down. Garcia has been involved with soccer in the Blackfoot area for a number of years and has experience to share from his days as a player, teacher, coach, and parent of players who have participated at various levels of soccer in this area.
Garcia is a gifted and talented player even to this day, participating in the 40 and over leagues around the area and he is still a prolific scorer and plays at a high level.
He has coached at various levels of the Blackfoot youth programs and has been a coach to his own children to the extent that his children have earned honors for their play throughout the years.
A son, Frankie Garcia, is currently a strong player for the Blackfoot High School boys' soccer team that is expected to challenge for the conference title.
The expectation is that this influx of coaching ability and talent will bring some new life and energy into the girls' program at Blackfoot as well.
Records from Idaho Sports show that the Lady Broncos have only been able to post a winning record one time in the past 11 years and that was back in 2013, when the team was 7-6-1. The past two years, the team won two games, while losing 26 and tying one time.
That is what coach Garcia will attempt to change and common knowledge will tell you that those changes cannot take place in a single year, so this will likely be a several-year transition that will have to be undertaken to raise the level of play and expectations for the program.
There have been years where the participation was lacking from fewer participants within the program and that will be one of the things that coach Garcia will need to tackle first and then getting the skill level raised and getting the players into the right spots on the field.
Earlier conversations with coach Garcia indicated that is exactly where he is headed with the program.
“We have to get more people involved and then determine what each player's strengths are to ensure that we are able to get them into the right place on the field,” Garcia said. “If we can get the players to the right place, then good things will happen. A lot of what we plan to do is to assess their skill level and improve on those skills to improve the quality of play.”
With the energy that Garcia brings to the program and the assistant coaches that will be brought on board to assist, things are already looking brighter than they did even a year ago.
Results may not be seen immediately, but by the end of the season it can be expected that a notable difference will be seen. Scoring will improve as the season progresses and there will be more players involved within the program, both offensively and defensively.
Many a good coach will tell you that improvement always begins with defense and having the players in the right place at the right time and that is most likely what you will see with this team. Improvement on defense and a strategic plan on offense will give the program more chances to be in a scoring position, which should result in more goals being scored and fewer goals given up.
The start will likely be in goal, where the team will need to find that fearless, athletic player willing to sacrifice for the sake of the team.
In order to win, you must limit the goals being scored against you, so there will likely be some games where the score is 1-0 or 2-0 or even 3-0 as the team works out the offensive end of things.
Change will come, some days looking better than others, but by the end of the season, we should see the improvement in the way that the players work together and become a team. That is when we will know of the genius of coach Garcia and his vision of what the team will become in the future.
This could be a very exciting year of soccer for this program as the transformation begins to happen for a program that wants to relevant in the best way.