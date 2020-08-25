BLACKFOOT — When a person thinks of a cheerleading squad, the first thing that comes to mind are a group of pretty girls in skirts performing at an athletic event to keep fans involved and to help keep the morale of the team competing on the field or on the court motivated for a win.
There is so much more to the involvement of the cheer squad in this day and age and it has become a big money sport in its own right.
In this day and age, many schools go through a very strenuous program, just to pick the members of the cheer squad and it involves not just the ladies, but also the gentlemen who will be seen on the fields and courts of the various athletic teams around America.
It could start as early as elementary school or middle school, but for sure, by the time prospective members of the high school cheer squads, things have become very involved, from a week long try out period to find just the right group of athletes, yes I said athletes, that can perform the jumps, tumbles and pyramids that are now required of those who compete in cheer.
For most schools, Blackfoot’s cheer squad work begins in April and May when tryouts are held to pick the team that will compete the next fall.
Once the team is chosen, through a number of qualifying routines, then is when the real work will begin as the team begins practicing and working out in late May and early June so that things will be in place before the following school year.
This year, the renowned year of 2020, the year lost because of COVID-19, there was no Idaho State Cheer Championships that most schools would pay any amount of money to qualify for, everything has taken a back seat to what has been going on.
Tryouts were delayed until May or June at the earliest. Once tryouts began and the team was chosen, then the real work began and it has been a rush job to get everyone ready as six or eight weeks of work had to be compressed into only five or six weeks of availability. Then you had to work in family trips and vacations and summer school and so on and so forth before the though of returning to school entered into anyone’s mind and the work to be ready before school started and completed before the first day of school began in August.
Football generally begins the end of August and the team must be ready to perform for the fans when that game arrives.
That is just a few of the things that have faced the advisor and coach of the cheer squad at Blackfoot High School this season. Christa Stufflebeam has been at the helm for several years now and has built a good team into a championship team and you can count on them to be ready when the first whistle blows to start the first football game.
“We have had our challenges this year for sure,” Stufflebeam said. “With all of the COVID-19 distractions and the curiosity of what the seasons might be and when they might start have left us all in a bit of a daze. We have good student athletes this year and we will be ready.”
Stufflebeam has built her program up from being a middle of the road team to one that is expected to be at the top of the standings each spring when the district and state Championships are held.
It is through hard work and discipline that this team is able to perform each night, but there is more to the team than just performing.
Aside from the expectations that they have to cheer at varsity sporting events, there is the charity work that is done as well. The work to fund raise and earn money for the travel that the team must do each year.
This squad also conducts clinics for the younger group of future cheer squad members and helps with various projects in and around the community.
They are also expected to be part of various programs at the school for assemblies, be available for parades and shows and to help out with all sorts of things including fund raising auctions and the like.
Gone is the day when a vote was taken and only the popular girls were chosen to be cheerleaders, now it is a competition and s sport all to itself and the rewards can be extensive.
Many Universities and Colleges offer full ride scholarships to Cheer Squad and only the best athletes are given an opportunity to earn those.
Professional sports teams also have extensive cheer programs and those become professionals in their own right.
There are also careers in modeling and in the arts now available for former cheer squad members that can make a difference in one’s life down the road.
That is what this year’s Blackfoot cheer squad will bring to the field when the football team is ready for its first game on Aug. 28.
It may be the start of a long and very rewarding year of cheer, but it could also be so much more. That is the new expectation of being a Blackfoot Bronco cheer squad member.