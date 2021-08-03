In 2020, Blackfoot welcomed in a new head football coach, one that had to replace a legend in Stan Buck and that man was Jerrod Ackley.
Buck did not leave the cupboard bare and Ackley knew that he had an all-state running back in Teegan Thomas and a ready-made quarterback in Jace Grimmett, an all-conference safety in Stryker Wood who was a three-year starter, and a host of players that had gained valuable experience the previous year when Blackfoot went to the 4A state finals against Kuna in 2019.
Thomas would repeat as an all-state running back a year ago, but he has since graduated and is taking his talents to Carroll College in Helena, Mont.
Also gone is Grimmett and Wood and 21 other players who graduated last spring, most of them starters who took valuable talent and experience with them.
The question is, who will Ackley find to replace all of those starters?
Everyone knows that JaVonte King developed into a go-to wide receiver, but if we all know that, then so do the defensive coaches for every team the Broncos will line up against this fall, starting with Thunder Ridge, the opponent in the opener on Aug. 27.
The Broncos will have a pair of big shoes to fill to replace the durability and speed that Thomas brought to the offense. Slated to take over will be defensive back Austin Ramirez who has been touted for a whole year by Ackley as a super stud and he appears headed to that job to begin with. It remains to be seen if he can do both, fill in for Thomas and play defensive back, a tough combo against a host of teams who will be running a spread offense that is more pass defense than anything else, which means a lot of running for Ramirez. Not sold on Ramirez having to fill so many positions.
The scuttlebutt around town is that all-state linebacker Bowen Robinson, will be moving to safety to fill the shoes of Stryker Wood, which is all good and well, but how do you fill his spot at linebacker when so many graduated a year ago?
Jacob Averett, Jaxon Ball, Corban Madson and Dragen Robinson as well as Bowen Robinson all played a lot at the linebacker spot and four of those have graduated as well. That means a whole new linebacking corps stepping in with very little experience from a year ago.
The defense will also be with players like Clarence George, Payton Baker, Maverick Malm and Gabe Fast Horse who were all used as defensive linemen and all have graduated. That is a ton of experience to replace.
The new spread offense brought in by Ackley took some time to take hold a year ago and with a lot of new faces starting this year it could make that transition a bit tough as well, especially with an opener against Thunder Ridge, the team you have to make an impression on right off the bat.
It still feels like the toughest spot to fill will be the 27 carries per game that Thomas gave the offense in 2019 on their way to the state championship game and last year’s nearly 20 carries a game that Thomas gave them, even though he was being slotted out in the offense a lot trying to get him the ball in open spaces. That didn’t fool many people and you no longer have the decoy ability this year.
Kort Capson proved to be a valuable asset at fullback and he may have to be a focal point of the offense, at least early on.
Wide receiver is another place that could be tough to find replacements for since the graduation of Carter Layton and others who graduated or were injured. Ackley may have to work some magic to get the offense going, at least early in the season.
The need to replace another starting quarterback is also a question mark for this year’s team. With limited experience at wide receiver it will put added pressure on this year’s quarterback to be more of a runner than a passer and that brings up an additional question and that is the offensive line.
Four of the five starters from a year ago are gone via graduation. Any time you are replacing four of five starters is a problem and without a lot of size to begin with and teams like Thunder Ridge, Rigby and Skyline on the schedule it could produce some problems for the Broncos.
The Broncos will have two things in their favor and that is tradition and history. The Broncos have a tradition of winning and some of the players don’t know any other way of doing things but winning, so that is definitely in their favor.
Historically, the Broncos make the playoffs every year and they will have every opportunity to do so once again and with Bonneville, Preston, Hillcrest and Shelley on the schedule, the Broncos will simply have to go out and show they have what it takes to belong in the playoffs. If they can get off to a good start, things may work out in the Broncos’ favor.
Skyline, Hillcrest, Pocatello and Century are all local teams that joined the Broncos in the 4A state play offs a year ago. Skyline pretty much strolled to their state championship and they did hand the Broncos a 14-3 loss in mid-season and ran the table until losing 28-27 in the state quarterfinal game against Emmett.
This year’s schedule looks a lot like last year’s, with games against Thunder Ridge, Idaho Falls, Snake River and Skyline in the first four spots. Last year they went 3-1 in those four games and the Broncos may need to do the same thing this year if they are to be successful. Thunder Ridge, who the Broncos downed 40-21, looks to be much improved, so we should get a view of the Broncos early on. Idaho Falls has moved up to 5A, so it remains to be seen how they will respond to that move.
Snake River is Snake River and they will do all they can to beat the Broncos and then the road trip to Skyline follows and the Broncos need to make a good showing against the Grizzlies.
This is Ackley’s team this year, he doesn’t have the Stan Buck players he had a year ago, so he will have to produce with players of his own development and choosing right from the beginning. It will be interesting to see the team he can put on the field for the first game against Thunder Ridge. A win and the Broncos may be on their way to another great season and a high finish in the state playoffs. A loss and the questions will start being asked and doubt will set in.
The early part of the season will be ultra important for the Broncos.
BLACKFOOT HIGH SCHOOL – BRONCO FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – 2021
Friday, August 27, 2021 Thunder Ridge HOME 7 pm
Friday, September 3, 2021 Idaho Falls AWAY 7 pm Ravsten Stadium
Friday, September 10, 2021 Snake River HOME 7 pm
Friday, September 17, 2021 Skyline AWAY 7 pm Ravsten Stadium
Friday, September 24, 2021 Preston AWAY 7 pm
Friday, October 1, 2021 Hillcrest AWAY 7 pm Thunder Stadium
Friday, October 8, 2021 Rigby AWAY 7 pm
Friday, October 15, 2021 Shelley HOME 7 pm
Friday, October 22, 2021 Bonneville HOME 7 pm