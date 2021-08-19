BLACKFOOT – Over the years, coach Liam Pope has always seemed to deliver a very competitive team for Blackfoot High School boys’ soccer.
There have been the few years he has even taken the team to the state championship game and won one, finishing second on a pair of occasions. To say the least, they fight, they fight hard and they know how to play defense.
The Blackfoot Broncos of 2021 will be one of those teams that will play a lot of tight, if not very tight games. The one thing they appear to lack is a “go-to” scorer, someone you can count on to get a shot off with the chance of scoring a winning goal as time is running out. That leads one to believe that the team will be centered around its defense, which should be good yet again this year.
Pope nearly always has a standout defense, and more times than not, it is because he has a solid if not stellar goal keeper, one that can use his defensive players to minimize the other team’s opportunities for shots on goal and when they do get a shot off, can deflect or stop the shot himself.
Pope has that again this year, but he will have to stop a few more shots on goal than he did a year ago.
That goal keeper will be Gavyn Cornell, who a year ago, as a sophomore, helped to lead the team to a fine 16-2 record, a second place finish in the state and a conference championship. Their only losses on the year were to Thunder Ridge, who finished second in the state in the 5A classification, and to Vallivue on that fateful day last October when the state title was on the line.
Blackfoot will hurt from the loss of nine seniors, all of whom were very instrumental in the glowing record and who had skills that come with the experience of playing in the same system for four years.
Gone will be high scoring forward Frankie Garcia, who seemingly always scored that most important goal in many games. Gone also will be defender Bryce Cornell, a great defender who also had the ability for a throw-in from anywhere on the field, often setting up a shot on goal.
Gone will be defender Julio Azcaray, with that great smile and the toughness that let everyone on the team know he had their back and would never back down in a confrontation. Gone are Izzy Labra and Dominic Sanchez who were the wing men for Garcia and benefited when it came to scoring goals, and gone are players like Logan Hanson, Kendall Henrickson, Jossue Lora, and Jesus Caderon who were just as important as anyone on the team.
To say the least, the Broncos lost a lot in the seniors who graduated.
They also have a lot of talent that return and who gained experience a year ago.
Defense will be a given with the likes of defenders Wyatt Gerrie, Cooper Hanson and others who will be asked to step it up.
Gabe Batacan is a player who is sharp on offense and who may be asked to sacrifice some of the offense to play defense, where he is a great talent. Misa Reyna will also be a player who can play both offense and defense and will do so relentlessly. Manny Bartolo will likely inherit the job of center forward where he will be expected to lead the charge down the field and distribute the ball to the open man, or he could just be one of the wings that gets the benefit of taking the shot.
Angel Lopez, Alonso Garcia, Chris Garcia and Hugo Garcia all did really nice things at times a year ago and will have to step it up this year for this team to make a run at the state tournament.
The schedule is difficult, but that is the way that Pope likes it as it toughens up the players and gets them to the state tournament, which is always the goal for Blackfoot.
It may look like a rebuilding year for the Broncos, but that has been said before and the Broncos have developed in a way that only the Broncos can do, and that comes down to the great coaching that they have with a head coach like Liam Pope and standout assistants like Jesus Oseguera, Eddie Ballesteros and last year’s new addition in Junior Labra and Nick Quezada. Look for big things from the Broncos, but it may be mid-season before they hit their best stride.
The schedule begins with a tough match against Thunder Ridge, the 5A state runner-up, and will test the Broncos from the outset. Games against Century, Idaho Falls, Rigby and Madison follow before the Broncos face the team favored to win the High Country Conference in Hillcrest.
2021 Blackfoot Broncos Boy’s Soccer Schedule
Saturday, August 21, 2021 Thunder Ridge HOME 11 am
Monday, August 23, 2021 Century AWAY 4:30 pm
Wednesday, August 25, 2021 Idaho Falls AWAY 7 pm
Saturday, August 28, 2021 Rigby AWAY 11 am
Wednesday, September 1, 2021 Madison HOME 4:30 pm
Wednesday, September 8, 2021 Hillcrest HOME 4:30 pm
Monday, September 13, 2021 Shelley AWAY 4:30 pm
Thursday, September, 16, 2021 Skyline AWAY 7:30 pm
Monday, September 20, 2021 Bonneville HOME 4:00 pm
Wednesday, September 22, 2021 Hillcrest AWAY 4:00 pm
Monday, September 27, 2021 Skyline HOME 4:00 pm
Wednesday, September 29, 2021 Bonneville AWAY 4:00 pm
Tuesday, October 5, 2021 Shelley HOME 7:00 pm
Saturday, October 9, 2021 District Tournament TBA TBA