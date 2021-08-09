In the COVID-19 ravaged year of 2020, the Blackfoot Broncos boys' cross country team surged to the top of the district standings, by placing their top five runners in the top six positions.
Only Skyline managed to place somebody in the top five and the Broncos have done nothing to dispel the idea that it will happen again this season.
All of the Broncos' top five runners will return for 2021 and some of the younger Broncos have shown that they could move into the top five if they continue their progress.
The Broncos will be led by their big three runners, Eli Gregory, Justin Whitehead and Matt Thomas, who finished first, second and fourth in the district meet a year ago.
When you add in the track and field season, Thomas showed a ton of improvement from the fall, so it can be expected that the and Gregory will lead this team, but don't discount the effort that Whitehead will put forth.
When you add Paden Parmenter and JT Morgan to the cast, it creates a pretty formidable quintet that should improve off of last year even more. All five broke the 18 minute barrier and it is not inconceivable that they could all break the 17 minute barrier this season. That is how good this team could be and if that ends up happening, then they stamp themselves as a top flight state title contender.
At state, a year ago, the Broncos' top finisher was Gregory, who ran the 5K distance in 16:10. He finished in eighth position, while Whitehead finished in 13th place and Thomas in 21st place. Both Whitehead and Thomas can be expected to move up considerably for this year, in fact, Thomas has already shown improvement over his times from a year ago.
Of the top seven at state a year ago, five of them will have graduated, making Blackfoot one of the top teams in the state.
Preston will likely be the top team for the Broncos to have to get by to try and nail down a state title this year, but other than that, it could be pretty wide open and then it will be just which of the Broncos improves enough to push them over the top.
Of the Broncos' top five projected runners for 2021, only Gregory and Whitehead will be seniors, so the strength of the team will definitely be the underclassmen and it is now that they need to start showing what they are made of.
It is not a now-or-never situation, but this could be the start of a pretty good three or four year run for Blackfoot.
Here is the proposed schedule for Blackfoot Cross Country:
Thursday, August 26 Broncos Classic Blackfoot
Saturday, September 4 Cardinal Classic Soda Springs
Friday, September 10 Tiger/Grizz Idaho Falls
Friday, September 17 Canyon Ridge Twein Falls
Saturday, September 18 Mile High Classic Challis
Friday, September 24 Bob Firman Classic Eagle Island
Thursday, September 30 Snake River Invite Blackfoot
Friday, October 8 Bobcat Invite Burley
Wednesday, October 13 Firth Invite Firth