BLACKFOOT — Liam Pope heads into the 2020 boys’ soccer season as the longest tenured head coach at Blackfoot High School and rightfully so.
Pope has led teams to state championships in both soccer and baseball, although he is better known for his soccer teams, which are always prepared and competitive, no matter what the situation is.
Now previews are not about the coaches but the players, and this is the segue into what this team will be all about and that is the health of the star or stars on the team.
One year ago, the team featured a junior player who was the rave of the team and — in certain circles — the conference. Frankie Garcia was the team leader, the expected scorer and the guy that the rest of the team looked to when they needed a big play during the game.
When Garcia went down with a broken collarbone early on, it was a big piece of the team that went missing for a number of weeks and games while he healed.
Needless to say, the offense struggled at first, but with the team’s makeup, Pope got things going in a positive way and the team finished with a 6-4 record in conference play and a number three seed when the district tournament began. That is a very good and resilient team and a coach that knows how to get the best out of his team.
For this campaign, Garcia is back to lead the Broncos once again. He is bigger, stronger and, if anything, faster than he was a year ago. The biggest difference in this team and last year’s team will be the level of experience the Broncos bring into the 2020 season.
Last year’s team, following the loss of Garcia, had trouble scoring but played great defense and now, with Garcia back, they should be better balanced.
The team has a good number of returning players who will be instrumental in the success of this year’s team, but it will be centered around Garcia and his ability.
That was evidenced a year ago, when Garcia returned from his injury and the scoring went up significantly and everyone benefited from his presence. The most unfortunate thing was that just when it looked like Blackfoot could spring an upset and make a run at a district title, Garcia injured the same collarbone that he broke earlier in the year. That is just bad luck and now with nine months to heal and a number of games in club sports to test the body, Garcia is back better than ever and he will lead a strong contingent on the field.
Rosters are not set yet, but every time you see Pope on the streets of Blackfoot and mention soccer, he breaks into that famous smile of his and glows about the prospects of what this fall could bring. He won’t come right out and say that he has a great chance at another district title and trip to the state tournament, but you can see the gleam in his eyes when he talks about his summer gym nights that have been going on for the majority of the summer.
He does have a couple of holes to fill in his lineup, but he also has a wealth of experience returning and the makeup of his team is advantageous as he has a nice blend of experience and youth and players that are complementary with each other and from all different ages, so the future is very bright for the Broncos.
There will be some changes in the High Country Conference as Idaho Falls has moved on to the 5A classification, leaving only five teams in the 4A division of the conference. It can be assumed that Hillcrest and Blackfoot will be the teams to beat, but you can never count out the other teams because of the balance the conference usually has.
A year ago, the conference was led by Hillcrest and Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls is now gone and Hillcrest lost most of its key players, so the prospects for Blackfoot will be high. Shelley is improving and could make a move with Idaho Falls no longer in the picture. Bonneville did not win a game last year and Skyline only beat Bonneville and one other game in conference play. Both will have to step it up in order to be a factor in the High Conference this fall.
It looks to be another good year for Blackfoot in 2020 and there is no reason to not expect the Broncos to be first or second when the smoke clears heading into the district tournament at the end of October.
The schedule is tough and will feature the usual number of 5A schools like Madison, Rigby, Thunder Ridge, and Idaho Falls. While the Broncos do not need to win these games, they are resume builders and confidence builders and knowing Pope, he will want to win all the games.
It will be a very interesting season with high expectations and the prospects for another great season from the Broncos.