In the eyes of many, Firth High School’s soccer program is still in its infancy and when you play in the Mountain Rivers Conference with all of the 3A schools, it is tough to get things going in a positive manner.
Firth is doing just that, and even though it may be a struggle at times, the Cougars are getting better, stronger and developing some depth.
When a lot of 2A schools are struggling just to put a team on the field if they even try to do that with soccer, Firth is close to having a full-fledged junior varsity team to go along with their varsity program, which is how you build a program. The junior varsity is where next year’s varsity comes from and it is building depth with experience, so players can just move into a starting role with the varsity.
While they aren’t going to be confused with the Sugar-Salems and Tetons of the Mountain Rivers Conference, they have been able to post wins against 2A schools like Aberdeen, Malad, North Fremont and even beat 3A Snake River a year ago, a team that is just a couple years away from a great showing at the 3A state tournament.
The Cougars are getting closer to making a run in their own district and a win here and there might make all the difference in the world.
It is tough to be competitive when the king sports at Firth are football and basketball, but the Cougars are making positive strides and may just surprise some teams this year.
2021 Firth High School Cougars Boys Soccer Schedule
Friday, August 20 Skyline AWAY 7:30 pm
Saturday, August 21 American Falls AWAY 11 am
Tuesday, August 24 Snake River AWAY 5:30 pm
Thursday, August 26 Aberdeen AWAY 5:30 pm
Wednesday, September 1 Wendell HOME 6:00 pm
Tuesday, September 7 Aberdeen HOME 6:00 pm
Saturday, September 11 American Falls HOME 1:00 pm
Wednesday, September 15 Wendell AWAY 6:00 pm
Saturday, September 18 Snake River HOME 5:30 pm
Tuesday, September 21 Teton HOME 5:30 pm
Thursday, September 23 Sugar-Salem HOME 5:30 pm
Tuesday, September 28 South Fremont AWAY 5:30 pm
Thursday, September 30 Teton AWAY 5:30 pm
Tuesday, October 5 Sugar-Salem AWAY 5:30 pm
Thursday, October 7 South Fremont HOME 5:30 pm