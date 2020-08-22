THOMAS — The 2020 version of Snake River Panther football will kick off action on Friday with a road trip to Kimberly. This is the same matchup that started the Panthers on the way to a third place finish in the 3A state football playoffs in 2019.
That team was young on defense and had an all-state running back on offense in the form of Treyton Young, plus a pair of all-conference offensive players in quarterback Cole Gilbert and wide receiver Trey Poulter.
Back will be Gilbert and Poulter on offense as well as eight starters on defense, which is a great way to start another run at a state title.
A prediction of another South East Idaho Conference title would seem to be a no-brainer with that much talent returning, but the Panthers will still need to play well against a pair of 4A opponents on the schedule in Blackfoot and Preston to cement their status as an elite 3A team.
The schedule is very favorable for the Panthers if last year is any indication of what they will be facing. They lead off with Kimberly, a team which a year ago had limited numbers due to players opting out in order to specialize in a single sport. That kind of backfired on the Bulldogs with the cancellation of all spring sports, so unless those athletes were concentrating on basketball, they may have given up their entire year of athletics.
In any case, it could be an easy opening season win for Snake River.
Their second game is another road trip, this time to the 2A state champions in West Side. There should never be a time when a 3A school isn’t favored over a 2A team and the West Siders lost a lot to graduation, so that is an advantage for the Panthers.
Blackfoot comes to town for game number three and the runners-up for the 4A state title a year ago will have to face a new coach in Jerrod Ackley and the Broncos all-state running back from a year ago in Teegan Thomas, who racked up over 1,800 yards in only nine games and scored 25 touchdowns. He is also the school’s 100 meter record holder and can hit the end zone from anywhere on the field. If the Panthers focus on him alone, the Broncos will have other weapons they can turn to, so that would be a risky proposition.
South Fremont, Teton, and Marsh Valley should not slow down the Panthers at all and American Falls should not offer much opposition either. That should put the Panthers at 6-1 heading into the game with Preston and the Panthers have been able to handle the Indians in the past and could go into the state playoffs as the top team in the state in 3A, with a 7-1 record and a good chance at adding another banner to those hanging in the SRHS gymnasium.
The Panthers will likely turn to the old running back by committee theory as they try to find a replacement for Young in the backfield, but the strength will be in the passing game where Gilbert to Poulter may be the most popular call this year.
With eight returning starters on defense, the Panthers will only need to find a couple of stout linemen to shore up any losses to graduation. The team looks bigger and faster after a strong off-season in the weight room.
A recent conversation with some of the players indicate that they think they have found someone who will get more than his share of carries and that will help out the overall picture of what the team will bring to Harrison Field this fall.
With COVID-19 casting doubts as to what the playoffs will bring, it is likely that the top team in the state could be Sugar-Salem yet again and who knows what will come out of the Treasure Valley or the north, if they ever get off the ground and begin play. Both areas have delayed the season and start of school, so only time will tell.
In any case, it should be a very good season for Snake River in the fall sports as football, volleyball, and both cross country teams all should repeat their conference titles from a year ago and with an up and coming girls’ soccer team, they could make it five championships this fall.
Football has always been king of the fall sports for Snake River and Jeb Harrison’s charges should prevail once again this fall.
The few questions on offense will likely take care of themselves within a short amount of time and the Panthers love their football out in Thomas.
They have a favorable schedule that even has a built-in bye week on Sept. 18 which will give them a chance to recover from the big rivalry game with Blackfoot.
It looks like a very promising year ahead for the Snake River Panthers.