There will be a changing of the guard in girls' cross country at Blackfoot High School and it began a year ago with a major youth movement throughout the 4A ranks in eastern Idaho. That will continue as teams are going to be younger and there will be some movement among the teams between classifications.
Blackfoot will be part of that trend as they will lose a four-year runner in Kristen Thomas to graduation, but the next six or seven runners from last year will all be back and the team will be much younger and stronger as these girls improve and get stronger.
Leading the contingent of returning runners will be Sarah Despain, who has continually gotten better over her first two years of cross country at Blackfoot and will now be expected to take over the leadership role and help to carry these girls to new heights.
She will look to a couple of seniors for help in Sydney Crumley and Abby Despain and of course the talented Kanniya Jorgensen, Whitney Christensen and Piper Phillips. These six runners will be looked to as the Lady Broncos continue to climb up the ladder of the teams in the High Country Conference for 2020.
Gone will be Idaho Falls for this year as they will be moving to the 5A classification after having dominated the conference for the past couple of seasons. Idaho Falls had eight runners in the top 13 at the district meet a year ago, so that is a lot of room for other schools to move up.
Still there will be Skyline, led by Sariah Harrison who won the district meet a year ago as a junior and her teammates who had four of the top 10 runners at district. Also returning will be a Bonneville sophomore-to-be who finished second to Harrison by just a few seconds in the district meet and will be leading the rejuvenated Bonneville program.
The opportunity will be there for Blackfoot, but it won't be easy for the Lady Broncos, who will now be expected to step things up for coach Jason Lish this fall as you don't always get a lot of opportunities to win big meets in this sports climate.
The time is now to establish themselves as a prominent team, especially in the High Country Conference, where there is so much on the line.
Despain was 22nd in the district meet last year and of the 21 runners ahead of her, 12 will be graduated or moving to 5A this year. That is a big jump just by defection. Of more importance will be the time differential between her and Harrison, which was nearly three minutes. Despain needs to trim that difference by nearly two minutes in order to guarantee that she has a chance at the top five and will be expected to lead her team to similar improvements.
That is not out of the question for the talent that has been gathered in Blackfoot and the incoming freshman class is reported to be the best in many years in Blackfoot. All the help will be welcome, but it will still come down to the current runners to improve and compete like they never have before and that will key the movement up the ladder.
It is likely that the Lady Broncos will almost certainly qualify this season for the state cross country championships, or at least that will be the goal, but anything else will undoubtedly be considered as not achieving the best of what this team can be.
You only get opportunities of this kind every so often and you must seize the opportunity when it is presented to you.
Of course we all know that Idaho Falls easily won the state title a year ago and with them out of the picture this year, however, Skyline, Pocatello and Century all will return with the same chance at moving up the ladder as Blackfoot does, but wouldn't it be nice if the Lady Broncos were to seize this opportunity and make the most of it?
Things will all get started when the Broncos host their own cross country meet on Aug. 27 and many of their closest competitors will likely be in attendance.
It will be optimal if the Lady Broncos can summon up their best early on and make a statement about what the year will bring for cross country.