The talk around Firth all summer long is about the junior class of athletes being one of the strongest in recent memory.
This is the same class that led the then-sophomore laden football team into the finals of the 2A state championship game only to find West Side waiting and the Pirates dashed the Cougars’ dreams with a 39-0 thrashing.
The Cougars did, however, show a tremendous amount of growth during the season. They lost a couple of games that they know they should have won and they grew up a lot when they played North Fremont in the semifinal playoff game at Ashton in a driving snow storm to beat the two-time Nuclear Conference champions to earn that trip to the state finals.
The Cougars have a speed-laden offense, led by quarterback Gage Vasquez, who can beat you with his passing, running and play calling. He is a true leader of the offense and a very good athlete, as are most of the Cougars.
The running backs will be led by Sam Park, who has bulked up in the weight room and is much stronger and even faster than he was a year ago and he can beat you in the passing game, running game and on returns and he plays defense as well.
Another running back will be Burton Park who is just a great all-around athlete, excelling in football, basketball and baseball and is another who has more than his share of speed and will likely see a lot of football on both sides of the ball, as will most of the Cougars, much like any other 2A school in the state.
Rounding out the backfield will likely be Angel Arriaga, one of the few seniors on the squad. He is another with speed and toughness and could be yet another who plays on both sides of the ball.
With all of the speed that the Cougars have and the ability to move players around from the backfield to the wide receiver position and back it will make it tough for teams to defend against one of the favorites in the Nuclear Conference.
Defensively, the Cougars will boast senior Athan Blonquist, who led the nation in quarterback sacks a year ago as a junior. The defensive lineman/linebacker will likely be seen on both sides of the ball, opening holes for the pack of running backs and tackling the quarterback whenever possible. He is bigger and stronger than a year ago and doesn’t appear to be anything but a nightmare for opposing offenses no matter where he might set up.
Alongside Blonquist you will likely find Alex Ortiz, a fellow senior who was mentioned as one of the top linemen in the state by IdahoSports.com in their preview of the best at the various positions in the game. Ortiz may be the beneficiary of playing with Blonquist as Blonquist will face a number of double and triple teams during the season, opening the way for Ortiz to roam into the offensive backfields in search of running backs to smother and tackle.
Since both Blonquist and Ortiz will likely be playing on both sides of the football, you will be able to find players like Brayden Jacobsen, Hayden Hone and Mario Lizarraga who will be rotating in and out of the lineup giving a spell to the others and racking up plenty of stats of their own.
The defensive backfield will be fast and will gang tackle a lot. Two of the defensive backs had a friendly competition between them as Alex Vasquez and Gage Vasquez, cousins, always had a competition as to who would have the most interceptions and runbacks for touchdowns. Both are very capable of doing both and when you can score on the defensive side of the ball like the Cougars did a year ago, it only makes them even more of a force. They will win more than their share of games and it is hard to imagine that they won’t be favored in seven of there eight games in the regular season.
It will all get started for the Cougars on Friday, Aug. 27, when they travel to West Side to take on the defending champions in a game that will be one to watch, possibly the top rated game of the season in the first weekend of play for both teams.
This team from Firth will likely be one of the favorites to win the always difficult Nuclear League and with the plethora of talent that exists, it is hard to imagine anyone other than North Fremont giving them much trouble in the conference.
The season will start off with a difficult team as it will be a rematch of last year’s state title game. It is always a tough game, but it is the traditional kickoff game for the Cougars and Pirates and the only thing that really may bother the Cougars is that they must open on the road rather than the friendly confines of Cougar Stadium in Firth. It will, however, be a very good barometer for the Cougars and how they match up against the rest of the state.
Games against Soda Springs, Bear Lake and South Fremont will follow and in the eyes of the Cougars anything worse than a 3-1 start will be unacceptable and it will be possible for the Cougars to open up 4-0 if they can figure out a way to beat West Side in the opener.
Head coach Jordan Bartlett has done a great job of building this team from scratch with the help of assistants Maureseo Vasquez, Rigo Vasquez, Daniel Messick and James Huml and they all contribute toward the game plan each week.
The schedule is the same as it always seems, with the traditional opener against West Side and followed up by games against Soda Springs, Bear Lake and South Fremont and the rest of the teams from the Nuclear Conference.
Anything worse than a 7-1 or 6-2 record this season will be considered a major disappointment for this talent-laden team, but it will all rely on the juniors being the team that everyone has talked about all summer and getting a few fill-ins from the freshmen and sophomores who will be expected to step up and play some serious minutes this fall.
FIRTH HIGH SCHOOL COUGARS – 2021 – FOOTBALL SCHEDULED
Friday, August 27, 2021 West Side AWAY 7 pm
Friday, September 3, 2021 Soda Springs AWAY 7 pm
Friday, September 10, 2021 Bear Lake HOME 5:30 pm (Hole Arena)
Friday, September 17, 2021 South Fremont HOME 7 pm
Friday, October 1, 2021 Ririe HOME 7 pm
Friday, October 8, 2021 Salmon AWAY 7 pm
Friday, October 15, 2021 West Jefferson HOME 7 pm
Friday, October 22, 2021 North Fremont AWAY 7 pm