FIRTH — The Firth boys’ soccer program under the direction of head coach Sam Martinez, turned a corner a year ago and the trick will now be to push things forward another notch this year.
A year ago, long before anyone had heard of COVID-19 and the ravages that it has played with all sports for the past five or six months, the Firth Cougars started winning and they put together a .500 season at 5-5-2 and finished third in the Mountain Rivers Conference at 2-4-0. You might say that is a long way behind the 7-0 record put up by Sugar-Salem, but you have to take improvement when you get it and build on it to produce championships.
Nobody is going to pick Firth to win the Mountain Rivers Conference, but look at how close they could come this year, this year that nobody really knows what will happen.
Let’s look at the things that we know. First of all, the Cougars were young a year ago and return most of a pretty solid team. If Martinez can plug in a few new young players into those few holes that appeared with graduation, he will start the season with possibly his best team since they started playing soccer several years ago.
The biggest and brightest stars from Sugar-Salem and Teton, the top two teams in the Mountain Rivers a year ago, will have graduated and that only should help the Cougars.
Think of it another way, if Firth can improve offensively by one goal per game and defensively by one goal a game, that alone will add several wins to the schedule and suddenly, they are in close games with both Sugar and Teton and then it will be a whole new ball game.
Add in the restrictions due to COVID-19 that exists in Teton, Fremont, and Jefferson counties and who knows what could or will happen. It could just turn into Firth’s year, you never know.
So let’s get back to what we know and what we can expect.
A year ago, the Cougars were much more in sync as a team and with their best scorers returning, that should only improve and the boys will have a chance to take the next step as a team and keep on improving.
Every team moves forward at different rates and this team is primed and ready to move now and it should be noted that this is the age that soccer players improve the quickest and most in their careers. Just being around other like-minded players forces the issue as they show each other the things they are learning from club sports and the athleticism that each will bring to the team and it is almost like when you rub shoulders with a better, more skilled player, you suddenly gain those skills for yourself and you become better.
As you watch this team, you will see where they are improving and how this is all going to work.
The key will be that Martinez keeps after the team and keeps showing them the things they need to continue work on to improve and keep the ball moving forward.
This is the time of small improvements that will make all the difference in the world when it comes to wins and losses.
My prediction is that the team will move their overall record to 8-4 on the year and will see improvement in conference play to a record of 4-2 and that should be good enough for second place in the conference and several years ago, there isn’t a person in Firth who would have thought that could happen.
I only hope that my confidence in this team is justified and the players make me look like a genius. If not, then it will be back to the drawing board and we will take that rap on the chin for what it is worth.
I know that if nothing else, they have a chance to beat Snake River and if they can do that, just remember that Snake River came within a goal of reaching the state finals just a couple of years ago and that should be victory enough for this group and a sign of things to come in the very near future of Firth soccer.