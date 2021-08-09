For several years, the Firth boys' cross country team has been chasing Salmon when it comes to the Nuclear Conference and the 2A district meet.
That is not going to change anytime soon.
Of the top 11 runners from last year's District 6, 2A meet, six are underclassmen from Salmon. In the same group of runners from Firth, you will not find a single runner. The top two Firth runners in the top 16 were Mitch Harrison and Nathanial Frame and both of them graduated last spring.
It is going to be a major rebuilding effort and coaching effort for Cougar coach Bob Lambert.
He will have some runners to build around, but they are going to have to improve drastically in order to compete with what Salmon seems to have and returns every year. Salmon simply reloads each year and the same results keep happening for them year after year. They are simply one of those programs where distance runner are in abundance and just never seem to run out.
Salmon scored 22 points in the district meet, easily outdistancing North Fremont with 64 and Firth with 78.
Only time will tell, but it looks like an uphill battle for the Cougars in 2021.
The top Firth runners that return for this year will be Strider Perry, who will be a junior, Cooper Leslie, a senior, Connor Johnson, a junior, and Dillon Nightengale, a sophomore. There is some good talent there, but they will have to stay healthy and make some big strides to close the gap with Salmon.
It isn't out of reach to claim second in the conference and district, but they will need to close the ranks and make some noise early on in order to get some momentum going before the season is halfway over.
Here is a proposed schedule for Firth for 2021:
Thursday, August 26 Terry Jones Invitational Malad
Friday, Sep 10 Tiger/Grizz XC Invitational Idaho Falls
Thursday, Sep 16 Harriman Meet Harriman State Park
Friday, Sep 24 Bob Firman Invitational Eagle Island, Eagle, ID
Thursday, Sep 30 Snake River Invitational Blackfoot
Thursday, Oct 7 Bob Conley Invitational Pocatello
Wednesday, Oct 13 Firth Invitational Firth