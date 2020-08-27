FIRTH — It has been a strange year for the Firth cheer squad to say the least.
The 2017-2018 Idaho 2A state champions were in the final preparations to advance to the 2019-2020 championships when the whole COVID-19 thing hit and the cheer championships were canceled by the IHSAA. The squad was very close to a three-time repeat, since they had lost the previous year by one half of a point.
To say the least, this team or squad is something special and has been for some time. They truly are the pride of Firth and the Cougar Nation.
“We have a lot of pride in our program,” head cheer coach Tracey Rowe said. “We work hard and have a very strong group who try out each year.”
This year will be different, no matter how things turn out.
In a regular season, or a normal season as some of the members of the cheer squad would say, the tryouts begin in late April or early May in order to get the team together and working toward the following season. If you think a normal season would be to simply learn a few cheers and support the athletic teams during the season, you couldn’t be more wrong. This is a year-long process and it involves tremendous commitment on behalf of the members who are selected from the tryout process.
The simple number of things that the current cheer squad has to be ready to participate in vary from fundraising to charity work to practices to support of athletics to assemblies to performances like parades and shows and events to almost anything that a person can think of. Plus they have to do their school work like any other student athlete would have to do.
This isn’t the same as the cheerleader squad of old, where they would have been voted upon by the student body to their positions and it was simply a popularity contest among the students.
This group puts in strenuous workouts just to get ready for what the practices have become with the different routines and stunts they are expected to perform.
“These girls have to put in the time to be physically able to perform some of the things we ask them to do,” Rowe said. “That involves some real strenuous workouts and some weight lifting to make sure that we can limit the injuries and promote the safety of the program. That is very important to the stability of the program.”
This program is much more than just showing up in a cute outfit and cheering between plays for the football or basketball teams or even a halftime performance. There is much more to what goes into becoming a cheerleader in this day and age and there is much more on the line with valuable cheerleading scholarships available at many colleges and universities.
“We put a lot into the building and developing of each year’s team,” Rowe said. “It all begins with the selection of the team and even the girls who have been members have to go through the process each and every year.”
Following the selection for the squad, the team will begin summer practice and workouts and they are every day, sometimes six days a week. This past year, with the tryouts delayed by nearly a month, the tryouts didn’t actually happen until the first part of June and everything else has been crammed into a shorter period of time. It has also led to fewer members of the squad and this smaller, tight knit group is finding that things are going to be a bit different than in years past. They still will have a certain level of excellence that is required of them.
“Our summer practices have been squeezed into a shorter time,” Rowe said. “We also have had to cram some of our fundraising into a shorter time frame and we earn every penny that we spend each year. It can be quite a daunting experience, but each girl has to participate for it all to come together and it isn’t cheap to outfit each girl with all of the gear that they need. This year, we are purchasing new mats which are very expensive, but will make the tumbling and stunts safer for the girls.”
This year, some of the activities the girls will participate in will include the aforementioned fundraising, plus events like the games which is where most people see the girls in action, to charity events and parades and poster and sign making, assemblies and pep rallies plus all of the athletic events, both boys and girls, especially the home contests.
“Everyone is working hard and we expect to have a great season,” Rowe said. “We are a bit short-handed with only 13 on the squad and we are considering a mini tryout to accommodate those who missed the tryouts in June for whatever reason. We could use a few more people for some of our stunts and pyramids and things.”
Whatever ends up transpiring for these Firth Lady Cougars, several things are surefire hits.
First, they are a strong group with strong leadership and they will give their all to accomplish everything that they have set out to do and they will do everything that they can in order to be a success and please everyone who needs them for what ever purpose.
Second, when it comes time to compete, these girls will give their all and will be just as competitive as the next team, regardless of the numbers that they eventually end up having.
Thirdly, they will be counted among the most accomplished and polished squad at whatever competition they end up at. They will be tough and thorough and they will be very good.
Last, but not least, they will be good students, mainly because that is what is expected of them and they take pride in doing everything in their power to be everything that is there to achieve.