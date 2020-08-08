A year ago, Salmon dominated the District 6, Nuclear Conference cross country meet. They had five of the top nine runners and more importantly, showed their depth and youth by having eight of the top 13 runners when everything was calculated and totaled up.
Salmon will be tough again as the only runner they will lose is graduating senior Andy Gebhardt.
Firth’s best runner a year ago was graduated senior Caleb Gardner, but they return their next six best runners, who all finished in the top 25 at the district meet.
Those other six runners will all need to be step things up a bit, but several of them will be seniors and they will have the experience to lean on to lead the young members of team along the way this fall.
Those runners will include Nathaniel Frame, Mitch Harrison, Jaxon Howell, Strider Perry, Cooper Leslie, and Taggart Bandy.
Head coach Bob Lambert has a ton of experience and has chosen to bring this team along fairly slowly, but he will be stepping things up this fall and will only need to stay away injuries to at least be competitive with the rest of the conference, which is always tough.
The 2A classification is always tough on cross country as most of the schools rely on their best athletes to be the mainstays on the football and basketball teams and it is only in track and field that we see what they can do with their running.
That has always been the case for Firth, where basketball is king, thanks to seven state championships in 10 years and secondly in football, where they are always competitive and have a state title to point to as well.
Things are turning around somewhat, but the recent addition of soccer programs has also taken a hit on the cross country runners.
A year ago, the Firth boys finished third in their district and were not that far out of second and with the returning runners, that would be a good goal for this bunch of harriers. It just seems a bit of a far reach for them to upset what appears to be a star-laden bunch of runners returning from Salmon.
Now in sports, as we all know, anything can and usually does happen along the way. It always takes a bit of luck and surprise for a team to reach up and win a state title, but it does seem to be a bit much to make the leap up to catch Salmon this year, who just seems a bit too strong and way too deep to catch.
For coach Lambert, he knows that it has been a rebuilding process and he has done wonders with the track and field team as evidenced by the straight 4x400 meter relay state champions in the girls’ division, so we know that he has the know-how to get it done, he just needs some additional runners to help make it happen.
It’s not an impossible dream for sure, but most likely just a bit improbable and just out of reach at this time for the Cougars.
The team has been running this summer and there will be several runners who will join the Cougars’ 300 mile club this year which is a positive note.
A realistic goal for the team will be a second place finish in their district cross country meet and if they accomplish that, then anything is probably possible.
The Cougars will get things started on August 28 when they travel north to Rexburg to participate in the Madison Dash.
They will follow that up with runs in the Cardinal Classic against one of the top programs in the nation in the Soda Springs Cardinals.
Next will be the Tiger/Grizz meet in Idaho Falls and if the team can show some improvement and stay away from the old injury bug, then we will reassess where the program is for the year and we will have a much better idea of what can be expected for the rest of the season.
The Cougars always seem to have their share of athletes and are great competitors, it just matters how healthy they can stay and how far coach Lambert can get them to develop.