FIRTH -- There isn't much that the Firth Lady Cougars haven't done in the past several years in volleyball, as coach Elda Park has quietly built a dynasty in the small town of Firth. The good news is that the winning the Lady Cougars have been doing isn't likely to go away anytime soon.
The Lady Cougars were the 2019 state 2A champions in volleyball and that followed a runner-up campaign in the 2018 season, so they definitely know how to win.
They have won a number of Nuclear Conference titles as well and in the past two years, have done so without losing a single game in conference play, whether it was regular season or tournament play.
A year ago, they had the entire starting line-up plus some substitutes that earned honors as all-conference players.
Granted, they will be losing some pretty special players this year, as Jordyn Adams, Kaydee Park, and Hailey Gee have all graduated and will be missed. Adams was a do-everything player that was a great outside hitter as well, Park was the team leader and chief setter, earning more assists than a person could count, and Hailey Gee was a three-year starter who could camp out in the middle or play the outside hitter role as well, with equal results.
Back will be Kiley Mecham, who will likely be the next superstar the team will put forth, libero Liberty Park is back and she is a dynamo along the back line, and Addison Trent, who has leaping ability and will likely control the net area as a middle blocker and can rotate to the outside hitter position. Those in the know say that Trent doesn't even know how good she is right now and the upside is that she can still improve a lot and that should scare opponents a great deal in the coming year or two.
“We have possibly the best group of sophomores and freshmen that we have ever had,” Park said. “The tough thing is that with the legacy that these girls are building ahead of them, they will have to patient to get their turn. A lot of them will get a lot of playing time this year as we rotate some of the youth in an out of the top couple of teams all season long. One thing is for sure, it is going to be tough to make any of our three teams and these girls will only get better as time goes by.”
That is both good news and bad news. Good news for the fans of Lady Cougar volleyball and really bad news for their opponents.
The biggest thing that appears to be standing in the way of a second straight state title might be complacency, but with the strong coaching staff that Firth has in place and with the help of graduate assistant Jordyn Adams there to remind the players of what they have just recently accomplished, that is unlikely to happen. A lot of the younger players also got a taste of championship volleyball a year ago when they were called up to the varsity for their postseason run at the title.
With those memories still fresh in their minds, that should be enough to drive the Lady Cougars to a shot at a second straight 2A state championship.
It is never easy to win back-to-back titles, but this team has everything that you need to try and make that happen and with the strength of the front line and libero positions, it is a real possibility. The team will need to develop a setter and those shoes will be hard to fill, but with the depth provided by the underclassmen coming in, I am sure that Coach Park will find a suitable player with the talent to step in and keep things going.
With the great tradition that has been built in Firth volleyball, things may appear to be just rolling along, with more wins and more records and more outstanding defense, but fans should keep in mind that these things don't just happen, they come to fruition through lots of hard work and there were many days during the summer that players would much rather be sleeping in or enjoying a day on the beach or spending time with their friends and family, and they were going through camps and workshops and summer practices that may have started in the early hours of a morning.
With that kind of work ethic and hustle and skill, it is only fair that you have great expectations of this team and that they should produce another Nuclear Conference title as well as a deep run at the state tournament and a real good chance at another blue state title trophy for the trophy case.