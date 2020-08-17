There is a new head coach patrolling the sidelines of the volleyball team at Aberdeen High School when they practice and play and that is Kayla Duba, a former player and star at Aberdeen.
Duba takes over a program that has been competitive, but always had a state champion caliber team in the conference to challenge the Lady Tigers.
When she played, it was always West Side, but in recent years, it has been Malad.
Who will step up and claim the top spot in the South East Idaho Conference this season? Duba hopes that it will be the Lady Tigers of course, and she has some good building blocks to work with at the start of the season.
“I have five seniors and a couple of last year's sophomores to work with this year,” Duba said. “I don't know for sure what we will become by the time we play our first game against American Falls on Aug. 27, but so far, I am very excited and the team looks pretty good.”
Missing from the group is all-around athlete Yasmin Ortiz, who has chosen to continue to rehabilitate a torn meniscus suffered last winter while playing basketball and that she had surgically repaired last spring. She was the libero a year ago and her presence will be missed as will her overall speed, quickness, and ability, but there are others who will fill her shoes.
“This has all come together pretty quickly,” Duba said. “I really like what I have seen so far and we seem to be building towards something special this year.”
The schedule is pretty favorable for a decent return to the top of the conference standings this fall and isn't anything that will bring a chance at a conference title and possibly a good showing at state.
The schedule starts off with a pair of matches with American Falls that sandwich a tournament and a tri meet at West Jefferson. That should quickly tell us all what kind of a team that Duba will have to work with to begin the season.
The conference schedule will be the toughest thing that the Lady Tigers must work through, as it always is, with home-and-home matches against West Side, Malad, Bear Lake, and Soda Springs, but the non-conference schedule will only feature a handful of matches against the Nuclear Conference, which has defending state champion Firth in it. That may be a blessing in disguise as Firth didn't lose a single game in conference play, including the district tournament before blowing through the competition at state last fall.
The biggest positive is that the Lady Tigers will have multiple games in tournament and tri and quad meets during the season to give them additional experience and the chance to fine tune their team and substitution rotation to get the most out of the members on the team.
“The team that we have gathered together has shown us that they have great talent and that has only raised our expectations of what they can accomplish,” Duba said. “The more that they show us as coaches, the higher our expectations grow and the sky is the limit right now. As we head into conference play, we will expect the best and that will be a conference title.”
It will all get started for the Lady Tigers in about nine days and the team will be able to use all of the fan support that they can get from the backers of the program and they have always supported the team well.
With the strong support that is always there for the Tiger athletic teams and the financial support that the locals give their teams, this could become a very special team for Aberdeen as they seek that elusive conference title.
This is the start of something special in Aberdeen and the way that Duba expects the program to grow quickly, this may be just what the Athletic Department needs as it looks to build and grow all areas of the sports in the community.
Duda may have said it best when she said, “We're back and we expect to be here for a long time to come.”
That is the attitude that fans and spectators want to hear from their coaches. It is also what the student athletes like to hear as well, as they put forth the effort to become the best athletes that they can be in each and every sport that they play.