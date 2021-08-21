Things are never easy when you are a 2A school, playing in a 3A conference, especially when it is in the sport of soccer.
Schools like Aberdeen, Malad, Firth, North Fremont and others will continue playing against the 3A schools, until such time as there are more 2A schools that choose to play soccer. It looks like there needs to be at least four schools in a district in order for there to be the creation of a conference for those schools. It will happen, it just isn’t going to be this year, but it is going to happen someday.
The Aberdeen Tigers have been competitive and have beaten many of the 3A schools they are being asked to compete with. It doesn’t make it any easier to keep fielding teams, knowing that even if you are to win a conference title, you will be asked to play against 3A schools in the state tournament.
After seasons of 2-9, 4-8, 1-11-2, 0-10-2, and 1-12, coach Aaron Spence has his work cut out for him once again.
The big problem has been that up to the Harvest Break, the team shows promise. After Harvest Break, some of the players seem to disappear and it becomes harder to field a team. For the Tigers to be competitive, they need to put a whole season together once and see where things go and that is the tough thing for the Tigers to get accomplished.
They almost always have some great players, and they are able to fill in the holes with passable enough athletes and of course, on the playgrounds, all you see in Aberdeen is kids playing soccer, so you know that the kids like and play soccer.
The issue is how to get them to play on the high school level.
Another thing is that football and basketball and wrestling and track are the big sports at Aberdeen, so you are always competing for the athletes who know that they want to keep doing what they have always been doing and that is the sports they are used to. It is hard to change the habits, even when the better choice might just be a different sport they could be more competitive at.
The Tigers have shown at times that they can compete in soccer, they just haven’t had the right answer to make the kids want to play soccer more than the other sports.
It’s a tough position to put a good coach like Aaron Spence in, but the answer will come eventually, or soccer will be a forgotten thing in Aberdeen and nobody wants to see this happen. The whole state would like to see more participation, especially in soccer, as it is a rising sport in popularity across the country.
Aberdeen will get things started right away this fall and will see their first action on Aug. 24, when they head north to Sugar City to tangle with the Sugar-Salem Diggers in a 6 p.m. contest. If they look even remotely competitive, it may set the tone for the whole season.
They follow that game up with a match against Firth, at home, also at 6 p.m. and if they beat the Cougars, it could be a crossroads for both teams. Should be an interesting fall for the Tigers.
2021 Aberdeen High School Tigers Boys Soccer Schedule
Tuesday, August 24 Sugar-Salem AWAY 6:00 pm
Thursday, August 26 Firth HOME 6:00 pm
Monday, August 30 Sugar-Salem HOME 6:00 pm
Tuesday, August 31 Marsh Valley AWAY 6:00 pm
Thursday, September 2 Snake River HOME 6:00 pm
Tuesday, September 7 Firth AWAY 6:00 pm
Thursday, September 9 American Falls HOME 6:00 pm
Monday, September 14 Teton HOME 4:30 pm
Wednesday, September 16 Marsh Valley HOME 6:00 pm
Monday, September 21 Snake River HOME 6:00 pm
Tuesday, September 22 Teton AWAY 4:30 pm
Thursday, September 24 South Fremont AWAY 6:00 pm
Saturday, September 25 Buhl AWAY 1:00 pm
Saturday, September 25 Filer AWAY 11:00 am
Tuesday, September 28 American Falls AWAY 6:00 pm