At the start of 2019, the Firth Lady Cougars had a strong nucleus for a very good cross country team. Then disaster struck in the form of injuries.
While injuries are a part of the game, the one that took out budding superstar Cassi Robbins -- she of the multiple gold medals at the state track and field championships -- was costly. The then-junior was expected to lead her team to a possible appearance in the cross country state championships and the Lady Cougars to a third straight 4x400 meter relay title last spring.
We all know what COVID-19 did to those plans, but maybe, just maybe, it was a blessing in disguise.
Robbins used the time and basketball to heal from the injury and was nearly back to her old self when spring rolled around and there was clear disappointment at the cancellation of the track and field season.
Back for another fall of racing on the links of local golf courses, parks and other cross country venues, the Firth Lady Cougars appear recharged and ready to go. They do have a lot of ground to make up on the Salmon team, who was dominant last fall, but they appear to have the legs with which to do so.
In addition to Robbins and Nicole McKinnon, the Lady Cougars will return a host of young runners who the future will be built around.
Madi Popwell will join Robbins and McKinnon and give the Lady Cougars a trio of seniors to lead the way. Everyone else, well, look at the youth potential of the Lady Cougars. Kaitlin Popwell and Nateah Hawkins were both scoring freshmen on last year's team and will be counted upon to put up good times and score points again this year.
In addition, Tara Butler, Hannah Christensen, and Brylee Pierson will all add depth and experience to the squad.
The hope is that the youngsters will improve and push the veterans to new heights and help the Lady Cougars overcome the strength of the Salmon squad.
Salmon easily outdistanced Ririe and West Jefferson in last year's district meet, leaving Firth back in fourth and that just isn't what Firth athletics is all about. The Cougars are winners and expect top performances from all of their athletes.
Salmon parlayed that top district finish into a third place at state behind perennial state champions Soda Springs and Bear Lake.
That is something that the Firth crew would like to see happen for them this year, but it will take some hard work and diligence in the process.
If Robbins comes back strong, which she should, and they can get improvement from Madi Popwell and Nicole McKinnon, which is expected, then they can be the team that has a chance to upset Salmon. They will also need expected improvement from the younger group of ladies as well.
The group of coaches at Firth have never been known to duck any opponent and often will schedule top notch foes in every sport.
It is no exception for the cross country team, which has set up a very challenging schedule for this fall beginning with the Madison Dash, which will have its share of 4A and 5A teams lined up for the start of the season.
This is the traditional starting point for the Cougars, who also have the Cardinal Classic at Soda Springs with the nationally ranked Cardinals in attendance and then the Tiger/Grizz meet in Idaho Falls will be next. That is three very difficult beginnings for the team, but it is also a building experience for a team that is measured with their excellence.
The schedule will taper off slightly and heads toward the middle of October when they host the Firth Invitational and set themselves up for the District 6 meet which determines runners and teams for the annual state championships in late October.
It all points to a very solid year for the Lady Cougars if things all fall in the right places for them and their runners.