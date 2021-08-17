It wasn’t long ago that Shelley High School’s girls’ cross country team was dominating thescene in Idaho. It was 2016, to be exact, when Shelley dominated the 3A classification behind Paytin Drollinger (first), Brinn Crandall (third) and Karlie Callahan (fourth) in winning easily the state cross country championship.
That was then and this is now. The school has moved into the 4A classification and other than a fifth place finish two years ago, it has been a bit of a dry spell for the Lady Russets.
Last year, in the dreaded year of COVID-19, the Lady Russets did not qualify for the state championships. They finished fourth in the High Country Conference behind Skyline, Bonneville and Blackfoot, and with Blackfoot and Bonneville’s youth coming back, they will be hard pressed to finish in the top three this year.
That being said, the Lady Russets will return five of their top six runners this year and the strength of the team will be with returning freshmen, but then again, the same can be said for Blackfoot and Bonneville. There is a real youth movement going on in eastern Idaho and that is always a good thing when it comes to runners.
With five of their top six runners returning, and two of them freshmen and two more being sophomores, the Lady Russets could be turning the corner and ready to challenge the likes of Bonneville and Blackfoot this fall.
The general feeling is that Skyline is ready to take a step backward with the graduation of Sariah Harrison and fellow senior Reagan Hart, who occupied two of the top seven spots in the District 6, 4A cross country meet last fall. That still leaves some top talent, but it looks like Bonneville and Blackfoot will return more and now with Shelley in the mix, it could be interesting to see just who will make the state tournament come the end of October. Things could just become very interesting, especially if anyone has any injuries at all.
We know that the teams in Bonneville and Blackfoot have been working hard over the summer. You can see their runners out running nearly every day. Very little, however has been said or seen of Shelley and Skyline, so for whatever reason, they are being pretty quiet about the state of their teams. Now that could be gamesmanship or just hush-hush attitude, but over the years, I have seen more coaches brag about their teams than those who keep things quiet. You will have to figure that one out for yourself.
The general consensus around the conference is that there is a three-way battle for the top spot in the conference between Bonneville, Blackfoot, and Skyline with differing people taking different teams, so it will have to play itself out. Shelley is not out of the mix and Hillcrest appears to be bringing up the rear.
This could all change, so be sure to keep an eye on the different meets as things unfold in the fall.
Following is Shelley’s proposed schedule for 2021.
2021 Shelley High School Girls’ Cross Country Schedule
Saturday, September 4 Cardinal Classic Soda Springs
Friday, September 10 Tiger/Grizz Invitational Idaho Falls
Thursday, September 16 Blake Stephens Invite Pocatello
Friday, September 24 Bob Firman Invitational Eagle Island
Thursday, September 30 Snake River Invitational Blackfoot
Saturday, October 2 Lockhart Ranch Invite Jackson Hole
Thursday, October 7 Bob Conley Invitational Pocatello
Wednesday, October 13 WJ invite Terreton
Wednesday, October 20 4A District 6 Meet Idaho Falls