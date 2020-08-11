SHELLEY — Jim Gregory has been the coach of the Lady Russets soccer team for a number of years now and he has seen it all during his tenure as the head of the program.
He has had high scoring forwards that rewrote the scoring records at Shelley and helped to carry the team to the state finals.
He has had defense-dominated teams that were relentless in their pursuit of the ball and held a number of high scoring teams scoreless in the matches.
He has had a blend of the two and instilled in them the finer points of the game.
He knows how to recruit help for the program in the form of highly recognized coaches from around the country to offer tidbits of information to improve a number of aspects of play of the game of soccer and that has also led to vast improvements of the program.
All of those things have made the Shelley Lady Russets one of the most respected programs in the area, of course a lot of the success came when the Russets were in the 3A classification and since the move to the 4A classification, the wins have been a bit harder to come by and the talent pool hasn’t been quite as large as it was several years ago.
Through it all, the Russets have kept on charging forward, picking up wins when they can and playing Russets soccer, a game that Gregory was born to coach.
They are still fundamentally sound and pretty much competitive although injuries have hurt as Shelley just hasn’t had the depth of the other 4A schools.
That all could change this year as one of the teams that he has struggled with is gone on to the wars and battles of 5A girls’ soccer. Idaho Falls is gone, which takes one of the top three programs from a year ago that will no longer be a nemesis for the Lady Russets.
Sure, you say, but Skyline, Bonneville, Hillcrest and Blackfoot still remain.
That is true, but you take the little wins when you get them. Blackfoot should improve because they have a new coach in Manuel Garcia, who like Gregory will coach the game the way it should be played. The other three schools all lost a good portion of the team that they had a year ago and that makes the Russets more competitive, just because all of the youth that they have had for the past couple of years have had a chance to mature, get bigger and stronger and faster and are now ready to play 4A soccer the way that the High Country Conference plays.
The Russets, as usual, will start with the goal keeper and Gregory will have a good keeper because he teaches and coaches from that point forward.
His defenders will be strong and fast and able to kick the ball a long way. Traditionally, Shelley defenders will be able to knock their opponents off the ball with their upper body strength and you can count on these girls being tough as well. That toughness will go a long way toward helping this program turn the corner and become a better team.
The mid-lines have always been where the game is controlled for the Lady Russets and this should be no different this season.
These girls are the play makers for the Lady Russets. This is where the offense starts and the ball is placed in the hands of the scorers and strikers for the Lady Russets.
If the defense can make the stops and get the ball going in the right direction by getting it into the hands and feet of the midfielders, then the game is halfway taken care of. Then it will be up to the front line scorers and strikers to get open looks at the other teams’ goal keeper and take advantage of the openings they can find.
The schedule is not perfect and there are the traditional games against the 5A schools in the High Country Conference, but they must weather those games and disregard the outcomes, but learn from the lessons. It is not easy to tangle with Madison, Rigby, Idaho Falls and the like, but they are a part of the evil that is the High Country Conference and must be dealt with.
If the Lady Russets can do that, then take care of business with the 4A schools, the season could be a whole lot different from what we have seen the past couple of years.
That is the hope and desired outcome for this season.
From what I have seen, this could definitely be the turning point in returning the program to the days when they just took over contests against their opponents and learn to dominate once again.