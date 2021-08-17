When you begin to build a team, it is usually because there is a need and a desire from the athletes to have one.
Sho-Ban, under the guidance of head coach Sarah Baldwin, has but a single young lady who is desirous of having a team that runs.
She is Laila Diaz, a sophomore soon to be a junior and she has carried the banner of the Lady Chiefs for a couple of years now. She is resolute and while she isn’t the swiftest of the kids from Sho-Ban High School, she has the most heart and intestinal fortitude around and she shows up and does her best no matter the results may turn to be.
A year ago, she finished 53rd in the combined District 5 meet and since she was the only runner from her school, the school didn’t even receive mention that they had competed, but her name was proudly displayed for the school to see.
That alone may be enough to get some of the other athletically inclined girls to give cross country running a try and maybe this year they will field a complete team.
It would be nice to see the participation if nothing else and the other schools around will welcome the competition from the Fort Hall area.
Following is the proposed schedule for the Sho-Ban High School Lady Chiefs for 2021:
2021 Sho-Ban High School Girls Cross Country Schedule
Wednesday, August 25 District 5 Preview 1a/2a only Malad
Wednesday, September 1 Valley Invite Valley High School
Friday, September 10 Tiger/Grizz XC Invitational Idaho Falls
Thursday, September 16 Rigby Invite Rigby
Thursday, September 23 Madison Invitational Rexburg
Thursday, September 30 Snake River Invitational Blackfoot
Wednesday, October 6 Homecoming Hoka @GHS Grace
Thursday, October 7 Bob Conley Invitational Pocatello
Wednesday, October 13 Firth Cross Country Invitational Firth
Wednesday, October 20 District 5 Championships 1a/2a Malad