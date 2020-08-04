THOMAS -- In 2010, the Snake River Lady Panthers were on top of the world when it came to girls' soccer.
They celebrated a year where they were the class of the 3A girls' Soccer and won the state title with a 17-1-1 record.
That team featured a number of all-state players and several of them were foreign exchange students. They also had a four-year starter in goal and were just the best team in the classification. Since that time, there have been only two winning seasons and the program has suffered through a number of years where not only did they not have a winning season, they had trouble recruiting players for a sport that has been growing in participation on a national level.
A year ago, in 2019, there was a change at the top of the program, as Becky Adams Young stepped in to take over the program.
The biggest change appeared to be primarily in attitude and active participation. Recruiting increased as did the participation and the level of play.
That did not immediately result in more wins, although the team did register a 3-14 record, which was identical to the previous year, but the overall attitude and reflections of the year were much more positive and there was an energy about the team that had been missing for several years.
Coach Young had instilled a sense of confidence and energy and growth within the program.
There was an influx of new players, most of whom had never played the game of soccer, and the season was one of teaching and coaching the newer players into the expectations of what playing soccer was all about.
From the beginning of the season, the team had trouble competing with their opponents and the scores were rather one-sided in nature.
As the season progressed, the team became much more involved in their games and the scores became closer and the team was much more competitive in nature.
The excitement level of the players and their supporters began to rise and by the end of the season, there was a general feeling of success and expectations began to rise in that there were now players who were committed to the program and the improvement in the win and loss column.
That is the difference between then and now.
This is a new year and there will be even more improvement expected from the program this season as there has been a year of improvement and coaching and involvement in the team.
This will most likely not be a championship team, however, if the team can show as much improvement this season from last, it could be a year that shows that soccer is once again an improving and energized program from which better things can be expected down the road.
Snake River is a school where athletic success has become an expected right and their success on the state level has always been high. The cross country teams have won 11 consecutive district titles, the football team is always carrying high expectations, the volleyball team has several state titles to its credit and has won a number of consecutive district titles as well.
In the winter, the basketball teams are always in the conversation when it comes to state title expectations and the wrestling team has posted a number of state titles. The same holds true for the spring sports.
The expectations for a return to a high level of play will exist for the girls' soccer team and it will begin this fall with another step towards competitiveness and a possible run at a district title. It all stands to reason.
Once practice starts and the roster becomes solidified and play actually starts on Aug. 24, it will be hard to really determine exactly what type of a team this will become. Anything is within the realm of possibility and thus expectations will be high.
This will likely be a much improved program this season and the win total should improve and continue to do so as the team becomes more solid and goals are achieved and success follows.
Coach Young will continue to do a great job and has the confidence of the players so good things should follow that train of thought.
Expectations will be high, just don't expect championships to immediately follow, but those will be right around the corner, rest assured.
This will be the turning point in a program which had fallen on hard times.