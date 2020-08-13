The Firth Lady Cougars, following their best season in girls’ soccer, suddenly find themselves under a new head coach for the start of 2020 as Marci Dimick takes over.
The good news is that Marci is familiar with the program, having been the assistant coach for a year or two and she knows the returning players as well as anybody.
The bad news might be that the best player from a year ago, Piper Sullivan, has graduated and that will leave a big hole to fill as the Lady Cougars begin play this fall.
Now I am one that looks at the opportunities that are presented when a star leaves a program and this is the case in Firth. The graduation of Sullivan will create the need for a number of athletes to step up and become the leader of a team that has made big strides in soccer the past couple of years.
This is a program that could make a move into the upper echelon of the conference, and could make a move in the Mountain Rivers Conference. Sure, it is always tough to play against 3A schools, but there are two 2A schools in this conference now and both have been able to win a few games the past season or two.
The confidence gained in being competitive against the likes of Sugar-Salem, Teton, and South Fremont creates a positive positioning for Malad and Firth.
Firth was not the doormat a year ago, that honor went to North Fremont who is not listed among the conference members this year, so there is the possibility that they have chosen not to play the sport in this COVID-19 ravaged year.
In any case, this is a great opportunity for coach Dimick to take the next step and continue the improvement of the program and like with most team sports, it will all start with defense and in soccer, that always begins with the goal keeper.
That is where Dimick will begin to focus her concentration to begin the season in shoring up the goalie position and the defensive line in front of whoever ends up being the starting goal keeper.
Firth is a tough place for new sports to really take hold and become productive, however, there is a lot of athletic ability in the Firth area, but volleyball is the “queen” of the fall sports for the ladies, and will be again.
Firth is the defending state 2A champion in volleyball and with four returning starters, will be one of the favorites again this fall. That usually means that the top female athletes will usually flock to the volleyball courts and standout coach Elda Park as they try to hang another championship banner in the Firth High School gymnasium.
The soccer schedule is pretty friendly, especially in the early going, as the Lady Cougars will start off with games against Malad, Aberdeen, Malad a second time, Aberdeen a second time, and then Snake River. That will give the team a great chance to get the season started in a good manner, and it is conceivable that the Lady Cougars could start the season with a 5-0 record and suddenly make a name for themselves and send a message to the rest of the Mountain Rivers Conference.
Of course, things will get tougher from that point with games against Teton, Sugar-Salem, and South Fremont so there will be a chance to see exactly where the program stands before they get halfway through the season.
If the team can get through the early season practices, get to know their new coach better, and have a chance to mold themselves into a real team will be the opportunity the team will need to seize early on and get things started on the right foot.
If all of that happens, the Cougars will be turning heads and could suddenly find themselves as one of the leaders of the pack.
If not, things could revert into another year of building the program into a contender and with the youth expected for tryouts, that may not be such a bad idea either.
All in all, this looks to be a very exciting time to be a soccer fan in Firth, where championships are expected, not hoped for.